Eagles release Anthony Harris from practice squad

As it turns out, the Eagles are not retaining Anthony Harris.

The team and the veteran safety “mutually agreed to terminate his practice squad contract to maximize his flexibility to join another teams’ active roster,” according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Eagles officially released Harris on Monday afternoon. In a corresponding move, they re-signed cornerback and special teams contributor Mac McCain to their practice squad.

It came as a surprise when the Eagles released Harris last week. He was their most experienced safety, starting 14 games for Philadelphia in 2021. He was the one replacing Rodney McLeod’s role as the leader of the team’s pregame huddles ahead of preseason games.

But Harris became expendable with the Eagles trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It’s CJGJ and Marcus Epps as the projected starting safeties moving forward. K’Von Wallace and Reed Blankenship are the backups at that position, with Andre Chachere providing more depth from the practice squad.

Harris originally returning to the practice squad was a nice luxury to have. While there is doubt about his helpfulness as a full-time starter, he at least provided quality depth. There was thought he might be especially valuable to have around early in the year with CJGJ facing a learning curve when it comes to 1) adjusting to playing safety and 2) getting acclimated in the Eagles’ defense.

The departure of Harris leaves the Eagles thinner on the back end.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

RB La’Mical Perine

WR Devon Allen

G/T Kayode Awosika

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

QB Reid Sinnett

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)