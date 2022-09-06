Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is throwing the football with a new level of confidence

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Joe Burrow Doesn’t Have All the Answers, But He’s Close - MMQB

Over time, Avery said, Hurts has gotten more mobility and fluidity in his motion, a result of working smarter, not necessarily harder, in the weight room. And that opened the door for Hurts to enter a new world when it came to playing the position—seeing the improvement in how he threw the ball then changed his mindset, which gave him confidence, and then led to upticks in, again, accuracy, anticipation and pocket presence. “So I agree that those aren’t usually things you can improve a ton,” Avery continued. “I think that it had kind of a cascading effect. His accuracy has improved. He’s just gotten more consistent in how he throws the ball, so he has more confidence now, which allows him to play with a higher level of anticipation. He just feels like he can make the throws. And they may have been throws he could’ve made before, but his confidence is so high that he’s playing with greater anticipation because he’s throwing the ball early. “And I think that’s the biggest factor in all this, a level of confidence that I’ve never seen him with before in the way that he throws the football.”

Mailbag: The end of the road for an Eagles legend? - BGN

That said, I do think Hurts will perform better this season. We already saw him improve from his rookie year to his second; by all accounts in training camp he improved areas of weakness; and we know he has the work ethic and mentality to continue to improve his game. I would be surprised if we don’t say “Hurts wasn’t making that throw a year ago” several times this season. The frequency of how often he is doing things he wasn’t in 2021 in November and December will be the gauge. If during the second half of the season we’re not really talking about how much better Hurts looks because he’s been doing it week in and week out and we’ve become accustomed to it, then the Eagles ceiling is sky high. If we aren’t talking about it because he hasn’t really shown that improvement, then the Eagles are shopping for a QB with the six 1st and 2nd round picks they have over the next two drafts. And if we’re talking about it because he does it inconsistently, then the front office has to ask itself if they want to see what Year 4 of Jalen Hurts brings. Spoiler alert: they would not.

A.J. Brown’s mindset as the Eagles’ trade unites him with friend Jalen Hurts: ‘I’m ready to go to war for him’ - Inquirer

“Jalen’s really solid,” Brown told The Inquirer earlier this week. “He’s a really good guy. We share the same morals, same interests. As the time went, we stayed in touch and communicated. It kept growing. He was there for me and I was there for him during some pretty tough times. We look out for each other. With us, it’s bigger than football. It’s family. That’s my brother.”

NFL team previews 2022: Predictions, fantasy breakout players, depth charts, power rankings and over, under picks - ESPN

The season will be a success if ... the Eagles win the division and at least one playoff game. They have one of the best rosters in the NFL top to bottom and are especially strong along the offensive and defensive lines. The NFC East is very winnable — even more so following the injury to Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith — and the conference overall looks kind of weak, if we’re being honest. A trip to the NFC title game is within reach assuming Hurts makes strides in his second season as the full-time starter.

Eagles 2022 season preview: Superlatives, record predictions and more - The Athletic

The Eagles will have a disappointing season if … Berman: Hurts regresses. The Eagles don’t need Hurts to play like the elite quarterbacks who lead the NFL’s top teams, but they cannot afford regression from Hurts. Quarterback development is not always linear, so the expectation that Hurts will simply be better in 2022 because it’s his second year as the full-time starter in this offense should not be considered a certainty. If Hurts becomes more turnover-prone and less efficient than last season, the Eagles will fall short of preseason projections and they’ll return to the cycle of teams seeking quarterbacks.

Spadaro: It’s game week! Here are 10 storylines to follow - PE.com

2. And that means exactly what for quarterback Jalen Hurts?. It means that Hurts has to be consistent with his performance, something he has talked about throughout his career. He isn’t going to change anything about the way he conducts his business – he just strives for more consistency. To that end, Hurts has put in the work to improve his game and his summer performance was impressive. What does that mean starting Sunday? Hurts enters the regular season confident in his understanding of the offense and the steps he has taken to improve his game. He will be mentally prepared for whatever the Lions throw at him on Sunday. Hurts just has to play his game and follow the structure of the offense. What’s been obvious and great to see is the progress Hurts and Head Coach Nick Sirianni and Steichen have made in their second season together in the offense from a trust standpoint. That’s going to go a long way. The Eagles are going to emphasize Hurts in the running game and they’re going to showcase his skills throwing the football to a plethora of weapons. Efficiency and consistency are the goals here for Hurts and the offense.

One position matchup to watch for every Week 1 NFL game - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions. DI Jordan Davis vs. C Frank Ragnow. Jordan Davis is one of the most interesting players to watch any time he is playing. He is a singularly unique athlete who can overwhelm even elite athletes with his sheer size and power. What will determine how good he will be is consistency. Frank Ragnow, one of the best centers in the game, will test him in his NFL debut. Ragnow hasn’t allowed a sack over his last 758 pass-blocking snaps and has improved upon his PFF run-blocking grade each year of his career.

Teddy Bridgewater & Beyond: Backup Quarterback Rankings - Football Outsiders

5. Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles. If you want your team to be competitive during a starting quarterback’s absence, you want someone like Nick Foles. If you want them to be a hoot to watch, pick Minshew, who is already halfway to becoming Ryan Fitzpatrick with his signature look, colorful backstory, and knack for making routine plays look difficult and losses look like moral victories. Like Fitzpatrick, Minshew can string together enough improvisational highlights to generate a few wins before opponents realize they are being snookered. That’s just about all a team can ask for from a young veteran backup.

Detroit Lions place Halapoulivaati Vaitai on IR, claim OG Drew Forbes off waivers - Pride Of Detroit

With the Lions headed into Week 1 of the 2022 season, after a year of waiting, things finally looked like the team would be able to see their starting five offensive linemen work together for the first time in the regular season. But, it was not to be, and that moment will be delayed by at least four weeks, as per the new rules for injured reserve. Vaitai has looked very strong this training camp and preseason, especially in the run game, as he was playing some of the best football he has played during his three years in Detroit. Through two preseason games, he had earned 91.8 and 81.8 overall grades from Pro Football Focus for game one (against the Falcons) and three (against the Steelers) respectively. He did not appear to be injured in the preseason finale, but he was noticeably absent during last Thursday’s practice.

For Cowboys, Jason Peters is a bandage, not a cure - Blogging The Boys

Once you roll that out, the team has to decide if it is better to keep Peters in a backup role when he is ready to play, or move Smith back inside to guard where he got all his work before, and put Peters at left tackle. On paper, that looks like the strongest line, but asking the rookie to keep moving between positions is far from ideal. Hopefully injuries will not force their hand, but at least Peters offers a better option than Josh Ball or Matt Waletzko. Once he is ready to go, of course. On the first day of the first week of the regular season, Peters was arguably the best signing the team could make to bandage up the wound they suffered when Tyron went down. But it was strictly reactionary. Had Tyron made it to this Sunday to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all indications was that the ownership was content to roll with Ball and Waletzko as their tackle depth.

Giants’ OC Mike Kafka will call plays, says Brian Daboll - Big Blue View

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will call plays for the New York Giants, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday. “I have a lot of confidence in Mike,” Daboll said. “We’ll stay with how we did things in the preseason.” Up until this point, Daboll had been non-committal about the offensive ply-calling role. Kafka, who had never previously called plays, was quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to joining Daboll’s new staff with the Giants this season. Kafka called plays throughout the spring and summer, working from upstairs in the coaches’ booth during the Giants’ three preseason games.

Ron Rivera Presser: Hiring Ryan Kerrigan as Assistant DL Coach was a no-brainer - Hogs Haven

[BLG Note: After a year in Philly, Kerrigan is returning to Washington in a coaching role.]

In Carson Wentz, Commanders have confidence they’ve found the one - Washington Post

“He runs in an escape room like he does the offense,” Way said with a laugh. “… He doesn’t want hints. He wants to do it all by himself. … But we got out of the room every time.” [BLG Note: “He wants to do it all by himself.”]

Chargers sign TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad - Bolts From The Blue

Rodgers is 30 and has spent 8 years in the NFL, splitting that time evenly with 4 years on the Green Bay Packers and 4 on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalize their 2022 practice squad - Behind The Steel Curtain

[BLG Note: The Steelers have five former Eagles players on their practice squad. They’re employing Jason Huntley (!), Andrew Adams, Elijah Riley, Renell Wren, and William Dunkle. Andy Weidl clearly has a significant influence in Pittsburgh.]

Monday Football Monday #104: JSpence joins to talk Super Bowl or bust for Buffalo Bills - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa is joined by Buffalo Rumblings’ JSpence to discuss what constitutes success or failure for the Buffalo Bills this season. Also, JSpence shares information about a special project that he is working on.

