Eagles News: Peter King predicts Philadelphia will win the NFC East

Bills over Packers in Super Bowl LVII, Huge Year for Josh Allen, and More Predictions for 2022 Season - FMIA

3. Philadelphia (11-6). DeVonta Smith/A.J. Brown combined to average 14.1 yards per catch last year. Now Jalen Hurts has them both. [...] Non-QB changes: Jalen Hurts is solid as a rock in Philadelphia, Davis Mills has a B season playing 17 games in Houston, Carson Wentz survives some struggles to play a full year in Washington. [...] The Fangio defense is on the rise. Somewhere between seven and 11 teams this year will use tenets of the fired Broncos coach’s defense this year. It’s becoming popular for a couple of reasons: It’s very hard for offenses to get a pre-snap read from the defense because almost all of the 11 on defense don’t move much, if at all, before the snap; those blurry non-looks make offenses guess who’s covering who on the play. The defense employs two deep safeties instead of the one deep safety with two corners patrolling either side, and the key to it is that each safety takes one deep half of the field, theoretically forcing teams to throw into short and intermediate areas and make yards after the catch, not in the air. Vic Fangio visited Eagles camp for multiple days this summer. His disciple Brandon Staley brought the defense to the Rams for the 2020 season, took it to the Chargers, and the Rams continue to employ major tenets of it under coordinator Raheem Morris. Seattle was long the birthplace of a dominating three-deep look admired by coaches around the league, but Fangio acolyte Clint Hurtt, now Seattle’s defensive coordinator, will change the defense to employ Fangio looks. So if you don’t see the kind of pre-snap movement on defense this year that you’re used to seeing, it’s the Fangio influence. Ironic that as the scheme gains in popularity, Fangio is unemployed.

The Eagles’ season begins in a week from today - BGN

In exactly one week from this publish time, the Philadelphia Eagles will be opening their 2022 season with a road game against the Detroit Lions.

Above the Nest with Raichele #56: Eagles name 2022 captains + What you need to know about CJ Gardner-Johnson - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette gets you hip to the biggest storylines surrounding the Eagles this week. Eagles name 2022 captains. What you need to know about CJ Gardner-Johnson. Jalen Reagor traded to Vikings. Andre Dillard suffers a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm. Eagles claimed former 49ers’ RB Trey Sermon off waivers.

NFL projections and unit grades for 2022: Mike Clay’s best, worst offenses and defenses, plus ranking all 32 teams, X factors - ESPN+

9. Philadelphia Eagles*. If we ignore the quarterback position, the Eagles arguably have a top-three roster on paper. Seriously. The offensive line is elite, the offensive skill positions are terrific following the A.J. Brown addition, and the defense looks very good with offseason additions Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The big question? Jalen Hurts. If the third-year QB makes a big leap, the Eagles will be contenders in the NFC.

Eagles mailbag: How much will RB Trey Sermon help? - NBCSP

I like the idea of the Eagles bringing in a talented young running back to see what he could be, but I don’t expect Sermon to have a big role early. And he’s not really a power back like Jordan Howard. Sermon averaged 1.9 yards after contact per rushing attempt in 2021, a lower average than Sanders’ 2.1. I watched his carries from the 2021 season and came away underwhelmed but did see some flashes. But then I did a little reading about how Sermon worked on his explosiveness going into Year 2. That was a wise decision. Sermon worked out with Dalvin Cook this offseason. [...] So the Eagles might have something in Sermon but it’s hard to see him having a big role from the jump, especially if Sanders is healthy.

NFL playoff predictions 2022: Which teams make it? Who’s in mix for No. 1 pick? - The Athletic

The Athletic’s experts see these five teams competing for the three wild-card spots in the NFC. Each team has its set of questions but also has the talent to put together a solid year and make it into the playoffs. Of these teams, Minnesota and New Orleans have new coaches. The Eagles, 49ers and Cardinals made the playoffs last year. San Francisco upset Dallas and Green Bay before losing to Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers will have a new starting quarterback in Trey Lance.

How Jalen Reagor Can Help the Vikings - Daily Norseman

If Reagor can right his career course in Minnesota, and there is reason to believe a change of scenery may be just what he needs, he stands a good chance of moving up the depth chart in time. While I expect initially he’ll see more limited action, if he’s able to make the most of those opportunities, he could eclipse K.J. Osborn as WR3 in the not-too-distant future, or at least take increased reps as the third wide receiver on the field. If Reagor can continue his development from there, he could eventually be in a position to take over for Adam Thielen as WR2. For now, the Vikings have Reagor, 23, for the remaining two years of his rookie contract, with a fifth-year option available to them as well. It could be that if Reagor puts things together with the Vikings, instead of being compared to Justin Jefferson, he could end up being a perfect complement to him. Reagor has a good situation for advancing up the depth chart with the Vikings, but he’s got to take advantage of every opportunity if he’s to fulfill his potential.

5 reasons why the Detroit Lions are expecting big improvement on defense - Pride Of Detroit

Pass rush improvement: Of all the defensive positions, the Lions have invested most in pass rush this year. They re-signed Charles Harris to a two-year deal, spent the second overall pick on Aidan Hutchinson, and spent a couple more draft picks on edge defenders in Josh Paschal (second round) and James Houston (sixth round).

Report: Cowboys, OT Jason Peters making progress, deal may come Monday - Blogging The Boys

While the deal is not done yet, all signs point to a deal with the future Hall of Fame offensive tackle. What is role will be to start the season is still to be seen, but either way the Cowboys will have a starting left tackle with a ton of experience and still some ability left in the tank, or one of the best swing tackle options in the NFL. This was a no-brainer for the Cowboys, and it sounds like they are working towards getting it done. Stay tuned.

7 ‘things I think’ 7 days before Giants’ football - Big Blue View

Take the OVER on Saquon. The last over/under number I saw from Draft Kings on 2022 total yards from scrimmage for Saquon Barkley was 1300.5. If I were a betting man — and I am most certainly not — I think I would absolutely plunk down a few dollars on the ‘over.’ Barkley has looked healthier and more explosive this summer than at any time since his 2019 high ankle sprain. He has also been absolutely defiant, on multiple occasions, in taking on those who doubt his ability or criticize his running style. The big question, of course, is health. Barkley has not played an injury-free, full season since 2018. If he can do that in 2022 I believe 1,300 total yards (76.4 per game) is pretty much a lock for Barkley. He averaged 65.8 last season with a miserable offensive line, an unimaginative offense and playing six games behind quarterbacks who did not belong in the league. I absolutely think Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka will get more out of Barkley than that. So, you won’t often get betting advice from yours truly. That, though, is my thought on a Barkley bet.

Hogs Haven Writers’ Bias-Corrected 2022 Commanders’ Win-Loss Record Prediction - Hogs Haven

All but two of the writers have tended to overestimate the Commanders’ win total by one or more games per season in their past predictions, after rounding to whole numbers. When these positive biases are corrected for, we achieve a more sobering outlook for the coming season. The average corrected prediction is 6.6 wins, which rounds to 7. Wouldn’t you know, that’s exactly what I predicted.

