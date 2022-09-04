Filed under: The Eagles’ season begins in a week from today The countdown is on. By Brandon Lee Gowton@BrandonGowton Sep 4, 2022, 1:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Eagles’ season begins in a week from today Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports In exactly one week from this publish time, the Philadelphia Eagles will be opening their 2022 season with a road game against the Detroit Lions. Can’t wait. More From Bleeding Green Nation Loading comments...
Loading comments...