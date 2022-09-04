Eagles News: NFL executives rank Philadelphia as the 5th best team in the NFC

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

5. Philadelphia Eagles. This is six spots higher than where execs had the Eagles entering last season, when it was less clear how the team might fare with Jalen Hurts in the lineup at quarterback. What Hurts showed last season was enough for execs to upgrade the Eagles, but only to a point, even though some now see Philly as having one of the NFL’s top rosters. “This year’s roster is more talented, top to bottom, than any roster Philly has had in recent years,” said an exec who had the Eagles sixth in the NFC entering last season and fifth this time. “They have the best O-line in football. They have excellent D-line depth. I’m not sold on the quarterback, so there is cap there. The safety position is also interesting. They traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but he wore out his welcome in New Orleans. We will see.”

Woof. There are multiple reasons why No. 19 for Ian Book isn’t a great choice. For starters, it just isn’t a great quarterback aesthetic. It looks wrong. Further, No. 19 hasn’t been a successful number for the Eagles in some time. The last eight players to wear it: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Golden Tate, Paul Turner, Miles Austin, Mardy Gilyard, Brandon Gibson, and Michael Gasperson. The last Eagles quarterback to wear No. 19? That was Guido Merkens in 1987. For the uninitiated, Merkens had an interesting career as a player who logged snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back, punter, and punt/kick returner. It’s fitting that he would wear a weird QB number. Not so much for Book, who wore No. 12 at Notre Dame and No. 16 with the Saints. In fairness, those numbers weren’t available to him here. But he could’ve tried to get No. 18 with Jalen Reagor headed out the door.

Dan Campbell, the frontman of the Philly-area punk band The Wonder Years, joins Shamus Clancy once again to preview the 2022 Eagles season.

Nah, not nervous about having just four receivers on the roster (for now) because the Eagles have Deon Cain, Devon Allen and Britain Covey on their practice squad. And I didn’t have high expectations for Jalen Reagor this season anyway, so it’s not a huge loss. The way practice squads work now, they’re basically like extensions of the active roster and the Eagles treat them as such. Honestly, Cain deserved that roster spot more than Reagor anyway. And Covey could be an upgrade in the return game. Carter had a lot more going on than just poor play on the field; he was dealing with substance abuse issues and really credits getting released with turning his life around. Reagor is just struggling with poor play and a likely loss of confidence. I suppose there’s a chance Reagor could go to Minnesota and the fresh start could jumpstart his career. I’ll believe it when I see it. Even if he does turn around his career, don’t fret. I think it’s safe to say it was never going to happen here.

For the first big picture look we looked at every roster in the NFL and broke down their players into a “homegrown” or “non-homegrown” category. A homegrown player is defined as someone who was originally drafted by the team they are currently playing for or signed their first NFL contract with the team that they are currently playing for. This speaks to how well front offices have generally identified players that are a fit for their organization. We have the data both with and without the practice squads. Here is the breakdown for 2022. [BLG Note: The Eagles rank seventh when it comes to percentage of homegrown players on the roster.]

3. The offensive line falls apart. This point is probably the most obvious and the most likely to happen. There are reports that free agent Jason Peters visited with the Cowboys yesterday and entered into the negotiation process. His signing might not be good enough to elevate the play along the offensive line. When Mike McCarthy signed on to be the head coach of America’s Team, the offensive line looked very different. Now entering the 2022 season, the line for Week 1 could be: LT: Tyler Smith, LG: Connor McGovern, C: Tyler Biadasz, RG: Zack Martin, RT: Terence Steele. This situation feels reminiscent of the lineup about a quarter through the season in 2020. It was a rotation at tackle between Brandon Knight and Terence Steele, both Connors (Williams and McGovern) were at guard, and Biadasz was a rookie splitting snaps with Joe Looney. All the pressure was on Zack Martin to lead the group, and he missed six games.

Quarterback (Upgrade). 2021: Ryan Fitzpatrick. 2022: Carson Wentz. At the most important position of them all, Washington clearly upgraded from 2021 to 2022. While there were some optimistic projections for Fitz going into last season - including my own - they were largely based around the idea that a career journeyman had finally found the right situation to take full advantage of his talents and that he would rise to the occasion. Whether that would have happened or not, we’ll never know, as he went down with injury midway through the first game. With Wentz, on the other hand, we’ve seen his ceiling, and it’s legitimate NFL MVP caliber. Will he return to that form this year? I wouldn’t bet on it, but I would bet that he has a better season than Fitzpatrick ever did, particularly given that he’s surrounded by the best group of offensive weapons he’s ever played with.

We’ve talked about concerns regarding the Giants’ overall depth here several times before, and those concerns are echoed by Duggan as well as the NFL executives. A big part of winning over the course of an NFL season does come down to a matter of depth and attrition. Every team experiences injury, but not every team is able to withstand those injuries equally. The Giants’ roster was lacking when Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll were hired, and they’ve had neither the time nor the resources to fully rebuild. So far this year, the Giants have had a few injuries to starters, but their depth has been hit hard as well, which makes every other injury more impactful. There are also concerns with the offense. The Giants have fielded one of the very worst offenses in the NFL over the last two years, and past offensive performance is a strong predictor of future performance. And even though the executives didn’t come out and say “offense wins championships”, a quick ‘control F’ search had the word “defense” come up just seven times in the whole piece, while “offense” was mentioned 24 times.

Every NFL rivalry has its own unique history of narrow escapes and brutal fourth quarter collapses. In 2004, the Packers beat the Vikings in both matchups by identical scores (34-31) with identical endings (Ryan Longwell field goals on the last play of the game). The 90’s Raiders won consecutive games in Denver by blocking Broncos field goal attempts on the final play. But nobody decides a game on bizarre, baffling plays quite like the Eagles and Giants.

