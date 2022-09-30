Eagles rookie storylines entering the Jaguars game

The Eagles are pushing for 4-0 this Sunday against Doug Pederson’s Jaguars and it will be all hands on deck as Jacksonville looks like a surprise playoff team early this season. While the rookies have not factored too much into games this year, there are a few spots where the first years could help.

Big test for Jordan Davis

The Eagles’ defensive line has been kicking ass for two weeks straight and Jordan Davis has been a factor in their dominance. The rookie nose tackle is already a dependable run defender and he showed some juice rushing the passer against Washington. Jacksonville’s offense features a pair of dynamic running backs, a physical offensive line and an improved passing game led by Trevor Lawrence. Davis’ run defense will be crucial to make the Jaguars one dimensional and he could be called on to pressure the second year quarterback into some mistakes.

Can Grant Calcaterra make any more noise?

Grant Calcaterra finally got on the field for a bit last week and made his presence known with a 40 yard catch in the second half. The Eagles could use some juice from their tight end group beyond Dallas Goedert and Calcaterra’s athleticism is a big advantage over Jack Stoll in that regard.