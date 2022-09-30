Eagles vs. Jaguars Final Injury Report: Avonte Maddox and Boston Scott ruled OUT

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two players were ruled OUT: Avonte Maddox and Boston Scott.

Maddox suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s practice. While it doesn't seem to be a long-term issue, the development doesn’t come an ideal time for the Eagles. Maddox would’ve helped the Birds cover Jags leading receiver Christian Kirk, who has seen 74.1% of his targets from the slot (tied for eighth highest in the NFL).

It remains to be seen how the Eagles will handle their nickel cornerback situation with Maddox out. Josiah Scott is listed as his direct backup on the depth chart. But Philly’s coaching staff could opt to utilize C.J. Gardner-Johnson as Maddox’s replacement, given CJGJ’s extensive experience in that role. But if the Eagles take CJGJ away from playing safety, that could force K’Von Wallace into playing on the back end. Or maybe Zech McPhearson gets involved somehow, either playing nickel himself or sliding to the outside with Darius Slay moving in to cover Kirk? Not an ideal scenario however you slice it.

Scott missed practice all week due to a rib injury. Trey Sermon is set to play for the first time since the Eagles claimed him off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. Barring further running back injuries, Sermon will probably max out at a few carries at the very most.

A.J. Brown is set to play after missing Wednesday and Thursday practices due to the birth of his second son, A.J. Brown Jr.

Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams all also set to play after being limited in practice on Thursday.

OUT

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

RB Boston Scott (rib)

RESERVE/INJURED

OT Andre Dillard

DE Derek Barnett

TE Jaedan Graham

WR Greg Ward

From this group, Dillard is eligible to be activated as soon as Week 5. Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Ward and Graham are out for the year since they went on IR before roster cuts to 53.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

TE Tyree Jackson

T/G Brett Toth

Jackson and Toth are eligible to be activated as soon as Week 5.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Jags ruled four players questionable to play: starting wide receiver Zay Jones, starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin, backup offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, and special teams contributor K’Lavon Chaisson.

Jones missed practice on Thursday before being limited on Friday. Seems like he might be less than 100% even if he does suit up. Jones missing the game would be a big deal since Jacksonville is hardly loaded with WR talent.

Griffin might be a game time decision after being limited in practice all week.

QUESTIONABLE

LB K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle)

CB Shaquill Griffin (hip)

WR Zay Jones (ankle)

OG Cole Van Lanen (hamstring)

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Jordan Smith