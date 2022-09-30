3 Eagles prop bets for Week 4

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com.

Eagles game props

Anytime touchdown DeVonta Smith.

What is the line telling you: Jacksonville is really good against the run, so look for the Eagles to beat them through the air, and that means more of an opportunity for DeVonta Smith. He’s coming off a great game against Washington and A.J. Brown is still going to command a lot of attention from the Jags. The Eagles have spread the ball around this year. Smith is one of the primary targets, and they’re probably going to get in the end zone through the air. It will be hard to score against Jacksonville on the ground.

Anytime touchdowns from Dallas Goedert.

What is the line telling you: Goedert is a 2-to-1 to score an anytime touchdown, so you’re getting good value for your money here. Jacksonville has had issues covering tight ends. You always want to look at the plus side.

The under on total passing yards from Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts.

What is the line telling you: The total for Lawrence passing is listed at 242. 5 and Hurts is listed at 250.5 yards in total passing. There is a chance that is going to be a low-scoring game.

