Eagles Injury Report: Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and Darius Slay among upgraded players

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two players missed practice for the second day in a row: A.J. Brown and Boston Scott.

Brown was out due to personal reasons once again. Word is that Brown’s partner is giving birth to their second child soon (if she hasn’t already).

Scott is in danger of being inactive for this week’s game after missing two practices with a rib injury. If that’s the case, the Eagles could look to keep Trey Sermon for the first time all season as RB3 behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.

Three players were listed as LIMITED participants: Landon Dickerson, Avonte Maddox, and Milton Williams.

Dickerson was upgraded to limited after failing to practice on Wednesday. Positive sign. Seems like he has a chance to start at left guard.

Maddox is a new addition to the injury report. One would hope his injury isn’t too serious since he’s been balling out. He’s also going to be tasked with guarding Jaguars leading receiver Christian Kirk at times.

Williams was limited for the second day in a row. He appears to be pushing to play.

Three players were upgraded to FULL participation: Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and Darius Slay.

Sanders and Smith were listed as limited on Wednesday while Slay missed practice. Though banged up, they’re all set to play against the Jags.

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Josh Sweat were all removed from the injury report after being listed as limited with rest designations on Wednesday. As expected.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR A.J. Brown (personal matter)

RB Boston Scott (rib)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OG Landon Dickerson (foot)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

DT Milton Williams (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Miles Sanders (hip)

CB Darius Slay (back)

WR DeVonta Smith (back)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Significant new addition to the Jags’ injury report: starting wide receiver Zay Jones. He did not practice due to an ankle injury. Jones is second on Jacksonville in targets and yards but actually leads the team with 19 receptions. The Jags are not exactly loaded at receiver so his absence would benefit the Eagles.

Elsewhere, starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin was limited again. Wonder if he might be a game time decision. Backup guard Cole Van Lanen missed practice for the second straight day.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Zay Jones (ankle)

OG Cole Van Lanen (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Shaquill Griffin (hip)