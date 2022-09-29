 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 4 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Our Week 4 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 3, John Stolnis is on top. He’s trying to get revenge for me ruining his chance at a threepeat last season. The BGN Community, meanwhile, has some work to do considering you’re in last place!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. No Doug Pederson revenge game in the cards.

BGN Community Week 3 record: 5-11

BGN Community record: 21-26-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 42%
    Dolphins
    (79 votes)
  • 57%
    Bengals
    (107 votes)
186 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 92%
    Vikings
    (170 votes)
  • 7%
    Saints
    (14 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 63%
    Bills
    (115 votes)
  • 36%
    Ravens
    (67 votes)
182 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 37%
    Bears
    (67 votes)
  • 62%
    Giants
    (113 votes)
180 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 80%
    Browns
    (146 votes)
  • 19%
    Falcons
    (36 votes)
182 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 4%
    Jaguars
    (10 votes)
  • 95%
    Eagles
    (191 votes)
201 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 90%
    Chargers
    (158 votes)
  • 9%
    Texans
    (17 votes)
175 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 2%
    Seahawks
    (5 votes)
  • 97%
    Lions
    (164 votes)
169 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 59%
    Titans
    (100 votes)
  • 40%
    Colts
    (68 votes)
168 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 34%
    Commanders
    (60 votes)
  • 65%
    Cowboys
    (112 votes)
172 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 73%
    Cardinals
    (127 votes)
  • 26%
    Panthers
    (46 votes)
173 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 33%
    Broncos
    (57 votes)
  • 66%
    Raiders
    (113 votes)
170 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 4%
    Patriots
    (8 votes)
  • 95%
    Packers
    (161 votes)
169 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 81%
    Chiefs
    (138 votes)
  • 18%
    Buccaneers
    (31 votes)
169 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 69%
    Rams
    (113 votes)
  • 30%
    49ers
    (50 votes)
163 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation