NFL Week 4 Game Picks

Our Week 4 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 3, John Stolnis is on top. He’s trying to get revenge for me ruining his chance at a threepeat last season. The BGN Community, meanwhile, has some work to do considering you’re in last place!
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. No Doug Pederson revenge game in the cards.
BGN Community Week 3 record: 5-11
BGN Community record: 21-26-1
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
42%
Dolphins
-
57%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
92%
Vikings
-
7%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
63%
Bills
-
36%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
37%
Bears
-
62%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
80%
Browns
-
19%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
4%
Jaguars
-
95%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
90%
Chargers
-
9%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
2%
Seahawks
-
97%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
59%
Titans
-
40%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
34%
Commanders
-
65%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
73%
Cardinals
-
26%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
33%
Broncos
-
66%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
4%
Patriots
-
95%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
81%
Chiefs
-
18%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
-
69%
Rams
-
30%
49ers
Loading comments...