NFL Week 4 Game Picks

Our Week 4 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 3, John Stolnis is on top. He’s trying to get revenge for me ruining his chance at a threepeat last season. The BGN Community, meanwhile, has some work to do considering you’re in last place!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. No Doug Pederson revenge game in the cards.

BGN Community Week 3 record: 5-11

BGN Community record: 21-26-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Dolphins

Bengals vote view results 42% Dolphins (79 votes)

57% Bengals (107 votes) 186 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Vikings

Saints vote view results 92% Vikings (170 votes)

7% Saints (14 votes) 184 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Bills

Ravens vote view results 63% Bills (115 votes)

36% Ravens (67 votes) 182 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Bears

Giants vote view results 37% Bears (67 votes)

62% Giants (113 votes) 180 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Browns

Falcons vote view results 80% Browns (146 votes)

19% Falcons (36 votes) 182 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Jaguars

Eagles vote view results 4% Jaguars (10 votes)

95% Eagles (191 votes) 201 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Chargers

Texans vote view results 90% Chargers (158 votes)

9% Texans (17 votes) 175 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Seahawks

Lions vote view results 2% Seahawks (5 votes)

97% Lions (164 votes) 169 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Titans

Colts vote view results 59% Titans (100 votes)

40% Colts (68 votes) 168 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Commanders

Cowboys vote view results 34% Commanders (60 votes)

65% Cowboys (112 votes) 172 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Cardinals

Panthers vote view results 73% Cardinals (127 votes)

26% Panthers (46 votes) 173 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Broncos

Raiders vote view results 33% Broncos (57 votes)

66% Raiders (113 votes) 170 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Patriots

Packers vote view results 4% Patriots (8 votes)

95% Packers (161 votes) 169 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Chiefs

Buccaneers vote view results 81% Chiefs (138 votes)

18% Buccaneers (31 votes) 169 votes total Vote Now