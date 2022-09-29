Thursday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Bengals

Somehow we’re already almost a quarter way through the 2022 NFL season, and Week 4 will kick off with a matchup between the Miami Dolphins (3-0) and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Thursday Night Football.

There are only two undefeated teams left in the NFL through three weeks: the Eagles and Dolphins. The Bengals certainly haven’t shown much dominance early this season, especially surprising coming off their Super Bowl appearance last season, but they are just a few corrections away from being capable of beating Miami.

The Dolphins do lead the all-time series between these team, 17-7, including the two most recent meetings. They last faced off was in December 2020, with Miami winning at home, 19-7, but the last time they played each other in Cincinnati was back in 2018, with the Bengals winning, 27-17.

No matter how this one plays out, let’s just hope it’s more entertaining than just about all three primetime games we got in Week 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (MIA), 83 (CIN), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (MIA), 225 (CIN)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Miami Dolphins: +3.5 (+145)

Cincinnati Bengals: -3.5 (-170)

Over/Under: 48.5 points

BLG Pick: Dolphins +3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Dolphins (+3.5)

Bengals (-3.5) vote view results 0% Dolphins (+3.5) (0 votes)

100% Bengals (-3.5) (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Dolphins: www.ThePhinsider.com

Bengals: www.CincyJungle.com

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.