Jalen Hurts is NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September

The Philadelphia Eagles are really racking up player awards so far this season.

They had the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1 (Zech McPhearson).

They had the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2 (Darius Slay).

They had the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3 (Brandon Graham).

They had the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week in Week 3 (Jalen Hurts).

And now it’s Hurts taking home another award. The Eagles’ quarterback is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Some notes from the official league announcement:

Hurts completed 66 of 98 pass attempts (67.3 percent) for an NFC-leading 916 yards with four touchdown passes for an NFC-best 106.5 rating over the league’s first three weeks, helping the Eagles begin 3-0 for the first time since 1998.

Hurts also recorded 167 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in September, becoming the first player ever with at least 900 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in his team’s first three games of a season.

This is the first Offensive Player of the Month award for Hurts. He is the sixth Eagles quarterback to earn the honor and first since Carson Wentz (October, 2017).

The first Eagles QB to earn the honor since Wentz was playing at an MVP level five years ago. Early on, Hurts is building his own case to be MVP. Winning this award will only garner more national attention and help his resume.

I’m sure Hurts could care less about personal awards. He cares most about winning. If the Eagles keep that up, though, Hurts is going to continue to be in the spotlight.

It’s really remarkable how much he’s improved from last year. There’s every reason to believe the Eagles can win the Super Bowl if he’s able to keep this up.