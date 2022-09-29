Jalen Hurts is FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 3

Jalen Hurts is the FedEx Air Player of Week for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback beat out Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in a fan vote to take home this award.

Hurts completed 22 of 35 pass attempts (62.9% completion rate) for 340 yards (9.7 yards per reception), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 123.5 passer rating to lead Philly in a win over the Washington Commanders. Hurts was pretty good, especially when it came to making plays down the field with his deep ball.

Hurts has been a revelation through the first three games of the season. He is Pro Football Focus’s No. 1 quarterback in passing grade. He ranks fifth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric. He ranks sixth in EPA+CPOE composite. He’s playing like an elite quarterback and MVP candidate early on this year. The Eagles will hope he’s able to keep it up.

By winning this award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Hurts’ name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.