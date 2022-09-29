Jalen Hurts said he’s ‘very grateful’ for Doug Pederson

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts spoke to reporters on Wednesday and talked a bit about his former head coach Doug Pederson and how he’s grateful for the time he had with him. Hurts also explained his work ethic and the desire to continually improve.

Here’s what the quarterback had to say:

On Doug Pederson

“I’m very grateful for Coach Pederson and the time that I spent with him. Obviously, him taking a chance on me, him making me an Eagle, so that’s something that’s very special to me. I’m glad he’s got another opportunity, and I’m glad he’s doing great so far, coaching a really good Jaguars team. So, I have a lot of respect for him.”

Hurts went on to say that it was really cool having a former NFL quarterback as his first head coach in the league.

“It pays dividends for a quarterback having someone that’s kind of seen the game, or have seen the game from your eyes.”

When asked if the two had spoken since Pederson left Philly and what the head coach’s message to Hurts was, the QB noted he didn’t have his phone with him, but that it was all love and respect. Hurts said there was a lot of mutual respect between them.

“[Pederson] felt like he saw something in me and he just wanted to encourage me to keep going and keep being the person that I am, and the player that I am. Something along those lines.”

On his work ethic

Earlier in the week, OC Shane Steichen said that Hurts is always in the building working, and the QB said that it’s always been that way.

“This is my comfort zone, my safe haven. Being here, being around the building, doing football, this is what I do. This is what I’ve always done. Ever since I was a kid, just always being around the game, always been in the field house. So, there’s a thrill in being able to play this game, do this game, learn more about this game, and I just strive to try and take steps in all areas everyday, and I do it here.”

He often talks about not meeting the standard he sets for himself, or the team, and admitted that it’s all about the journey, not so much the destination. There will always something to improve.

Hurts later said that his desire to continually improve is a reflection of the leadership on the team. He clarified that he’s not trying to be perfect.

“I’m not chasing perfection, I’m just chasing progress.”

On his post-game speeches

“It’s very hard to win in this league. So, as hungry as I am, as hungry as we are as a football team, as eager as we are to play to our standard of ball consistently, on a consistent rate through all four quarters of the football game, I’m not going to not acknowledge how pleasant it is to feel the feeling of victory and how hard it is to get that feeling.”

He noted that winning is hard and they have to value that.

Other notables

Hurts said that he is more comfortable with some of the checks they do, and that’s just something that’s come with this. He said that he preaches everyone being on the same page, teammates and coaches, and then they’re able to execute — all something that comes with time.

As for what he likes to run or which personnel he prefers, Hurts said that he likes whatever is working. He likes efficiency and positive plays, so whatever they are doing that is working, is what he like to do.