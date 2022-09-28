Eagles Injury Report: 4 players miss practice while 9 more are limited

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Birds are suddenly banged up after being pretty healthy entering Week 3.

Four players DID NOT PRACTICE: A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson, Boston Scott, and Darius Slay.

Brown missed practice due to a “personal matter.” One would guess he’ll be back in time to play this week. Something to keep an eye on.

Dickerson missed last Friday’s practice due to a foot injury, which caused him to be ruled questionable for Washington Commanders game. He made the start in Week 3 but had to come out for a bit with Sua Opeta replacing him. Failing to practice on Wednesday doesn’t necessarily mean a player is definitely out for the upcoming game but it’s not an ideal start to the week.

Scott is a new and unexpected addition to the injury report. He’s dealing with a rib issue. If he can’t play, Trey Sermon could be active for the first time since being claimed by Philly.

Slay was in and out of the lineup in Week 3 due to a back injury. If he can’t play this week, it’ll be Zech McPhearson who starts at cornerback across from James Bradberry.

Nine players were LIMITED: Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Milton Williams, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Josh Sweat.

Sanders is dealing with a hip injury. That’s new. And not good to see considering concerns about his ability to stay healthy.

Smith is banged up after having a monster game against Washington.

Williams missed some time in the Commanders game before ultimately returning to finish the game.

Cox, Graham, Johnson, Kelce, Seumalo, and Sweat were all listed with rest designations. They’re on pace to play in Week 4.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR A.J. Brown (personal matter)

OG Landon Dickerson (foot)

RB Boston Scott (rib)

CB Darius Slay (back)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

RB Miles Sanders (hip)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

WR DeVonta Smith (back)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

DT Milton Williams (knee)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Jags are pretty healthy. And not just in terms of the active roster but their team as a whole. They only have one player on injured reserve.

When it comes to Wednesday’s practice, backup guard Cole Van Lanen did not practice. Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who missed Week 3 due to a hip injury, was limited.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OG Cole Van Lanen (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Shaquill Griffin (hip)