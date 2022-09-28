Eagles’ black helmets will be worn for 3 of Philly’s final 7 regular season games

When the Philadelphia Eagles revealed their alternate black helmets back in July, it was unclear exactly when the Birds would debut their new look. Thanks to a recent announcement from the NFL’s official Twitter account, however, we now know they’ll be worn for the following three games during the 2022 season:

Week 12 - Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM, FOX) Saturday

Week 18 - New York Giants (Jan. 7 or 8, TBD, TBD)

And so we’ll still have to wait two months from this post’s publish time to see the Eagles debut the black helmets in prime-time. One would assume they’ll be wearing their matching all-black uniforms for that big game against the Packers.

... and then again for the other two games? A little curious when it comes to wearing black on the road against the Cowboys. Then again, Dallas prefers to wear their whites at home.

It would be cool to see the Eagles pair their black helmet with their white top, black pants look that they only started using last year (thanks to Jalen Hurts’ suggestions to Jeffrey Lurie). But it doesn’t look like that will be in the cards.

The hype for the Eagles’ black helmet is a little funny to me because it’s not like it’s dramatically different from their normal midnight green version. But it’ll still be cool to see.

Fans of the black helmet look might have to enjoy it while they briefly can because the Birds are planning to switch to a Kelly Green alternate helmet in 2023. Jeffrey Lurie said he hopes that the league will allow three different helmets in the future but it’s unclear if that change will be made. It took way too long to get them to go from one to two.