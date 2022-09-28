NFL Power Rankings: Week 4 Edition

Now that Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, it’s time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! What differentiates these rankings from the others is that they’re the only truly accurate ones in the entire universe. And so let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up ahead of Week 4.

BLG’S WEEK 4 NFL POWER RANKINGS

1 - Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 4) - Even after an important Week 3 win, I’m not sure that the Dolphins are getting proper respect. Some still have Buffalo ahead of Miami in their power rankings. What more do they need to do? They just beat everyone’s shoo-in pick to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl one week after storming back against Baltimore on the road. The Dolphins are also the only team to outclass Philly in a joint training camp practice since Nick Sirianni was hired. Give the Dolphins their due. They currently have a rightful claim to the top spot in the NFL.

2 - Buffalo Bills (LW: 1) - Buffalo is probably going to be OK; they narrowly lost in Miami. But that loss could be a significant factor when it comes to the AFC East race and/or AFC playoff picture seeding. With road games against Baltimore and Kansas City upcoming, the Bills have some big challenges ahead. Their mettle will be tested.

3 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 5) - The Eagles are unarguably the top team in the NFC and not just because they’re the only remaining undefeated team in their conference. By basically any metric, the Birds are really good. They’re first overall in Pro Football Focus’s grading, third in point differential, and fourth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Jalen Hurts is playing at an MVP level. Jonathan Gannon’s defense has allowed just 13 points over the last two weeks. They’re a dangerous team. The biggest concerns you could have about them (second half slowing, special teams, etc.) are champagne problems.

4 - Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 2) - Their loss to Indy isn’t super concerning in the sense that they beat themselves. They made a ton of mistakes and still had a chance to win in the end. But they didn’t. And even though they’ll still probably win the AFC West, this loss could prove costly when it comes to potentially missing out on a first-round bye.

5 - Baltimore Ravens (LW: 8) - Lamar Jackson is once again tearing up the regular season. Still need to see it translate to the playoffs since he’s been terrible there. For now, he’s putting the Ravens in good position to win the AFC North.

6 - Los Angeles Rams (LW: 7) - Matthew Stafford has a 86.3 passer rating through three games. The Rams are still good but they’re hardly scaring anybody right now.

7 - Minnesota Vikings (LW: 9) - The Vikings needed to rebound after a bad loss in Philly and that’s what they did. Kirk Cousins came up big in the clutch. If only the Vikings could count on him to do that against actually good teams. It would especially come in handy with Dalvin Cook expected to miss time.

8 - Green Bay Packers (LW: 10) - The bad news is that the Packers are scoring just 16 offensive points per game, which ranks 25th in the league. The good news is that the Packers are allowing just 15.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

9 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 3) - The Bucs’ vibes aren’t right and they’re really banged up. It’s not a good combo. Offense looks challenging for them.

10 - Denver Broncos (LW: 11) - I can’t say I feel amazing about having the Broncos as a top 10 team. But it’s not like there are a ton of deserving candidates below them. There are a lot of meh or bad teams and few truly good ones in the league right now. Russell Wilson doesn’t look right but the defense is holding up.

11 - Dallas Cowboys (LW: 13) - Quarterback controversy in Dallas?! Not quite but I’m certainly not going to stop anyone from needlessly stirring the pot. In all serious, Cooper Rush has done a decent job of keeping the Cowboys’ season alive while Dallas waits for Dak Prescott to return. The Cowboys’ pass rush is a force to be reckoned with right now.

12 - Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 24) - Don’t sleep on Doug Pederson! The Super Bowl-winning head coach has the Jags off to a 2-1 start. Jacksonville ranks SECOND overall in DVOA and point differential. Trevor Lawrence is on the path to breaking out with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in his past two games. A win over the Eagles in Philly (or even a very close loss) would force everyone to take them seriously ... if they’re not already.

13 - Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 6) - The Bolts are simply too banged up. Justin Herbert is limited by his rib injury. As if that wasn’t devastating enough, the Chargers are dealing with injuries to Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley, Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson, Rashawn Slater, and Jalen Guyton. It’s never their year but it’s especially not their year with this kind of bad injury luck.

14 - San Francisco 49ers (LW: 12) - Unlike my friend Rob “Stats” Guerrera from The SB Nation NFL Show, I am not a 49ers fan. But I felt the frustration that a 49ers fan would have from watching Jimmy Garoppolo look awful on Sunday night. Jimmy G leaves so many plays on the field. And his numbers would’ve looked even worse if he hadn’t accidentally stepped out of the end zone to prevent a pick six! It won’t always be this bad but it definitely will be at times. Ultimately, this 49ers season is really just a waste of time with a lame duck quarterback.

15 - Detroit Lions (LW: 14) - The Lions came out on the wrong side of the Kirk Cousins litmus test. By losing to him, they proved they are not yet a legitimately good football team. They’re decent and they’re competitive. But they’re just not quite there yet. And that’s OK. They’re ultimately trending in the right direction.

16 - Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 20) - The Bengals are on the board after beating the team with the worst record in the NFL since 2017. They’re still alive. With Miami up next on Thursday Night Football, they’re about to face a much tougher test. We’ll see just how back they really are.

17 - Washington Commanders (LW: 15) - The Commanders’ ceiling is capped with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback. There’s just no getting around the fact that he’s bad at ball security. 69 fumbles in 88 games is not a formula for sustained winning. And playing a porous offensive line is doing him no favors.

18 - Cleveland Browns (LW: 23) - So far, the Browns are successfully treading water until Deshaun Watson returns. If not for a fluky blown lead in Week 2, they’d still be undefeated.

19 - New York Giants (LW: 17) - Allowing 24 total pressures — the most in any NFL game over the last two years — is far from ideal. The Giants don’t have an offensive line that’s going to allow them to hang with the big boys.

20 - New England Patriots (LW: 18) - The Pats weren’t inspiring much confidence with a healthy Mac Jones. Now he’s injured. Brian Hoyer is only a downgrade.

21 - New Orleans Saints (LW: 16) - If not for Atlanta blowing a 16-point fourth quarter lead in Week 1, the Saints would be 0-3 right now. Things are not looking up for New Orleans given their tenuous quarterback situation. Decent chance they’ll be sending a top 10 pick to the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

22 - Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 19) - Haven’t we seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky already? It’s time to see what Kenny Pickett can do.

Steelers have four touchdowns on 34 drives (11.8%) so far this season.



That would have been the worst rate in football a year ago, just below the Giants at 12.2%. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 23, 2022

23 - Arizona Cardinals (LW: 21) - Kyler Murray with DeAndre Hopkins? That’s a quarterback who’s a threat to do some damage. Kyler Murray without DeAndre Hopkins? A much less scary proposition. The bad news for Arizona is that Nuk has to miss three more games. Digging a hole they might not be able to climb out of.

24 - Indianapolis Colts (LW: 30) - Well, that was a much-needed win to keep their season alive. Still don’t think this team is going anywhere but they have an important winnable game up next with Tennessee coming to town.

25 - Tennessee Titans (LW: 26) - Not dead yet after narrowly holding on against Las Vegas. They really need to beat Indy or else they’re in a pretty bad spot.

26 - Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 22) - The only winless team in the NFL. To their credit, they’ve been close each week. They’re not moribund. But they might need to win both of their next two games — vs. Denver and at KC — to even have a chance at maybe making the playoffs. Tough start for Josh McDaniels.

27 - Chicago Bears (LW: 28) - Justin Fields is TERRIBLE. And yet the Bears are somehow 2-1 with a realistic chance to reach 3-1 with NYG up next. But they’re going nowhere with Fields being as much of a liability as he is. Naturally, people will say he’s not in a position to succeed. While there’s some truth to that, there’s no good excuse for him to be as downright dreadful as he currently is.

Justin Fields and the Bears are the first team to have three consecutive games with fewer than 10 completed passes since 2011...



The Tim Tebow Broncos. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) September 25, 2022

28 - Carolina Panthers (LW: 32) - The Panthers aren’t the worst team in the NFL! They’re merely one of the very worst.

29 - New York Jets (LW: 25) - The Jets should probably be lower. That win over Cleveland was probably more about the Browns blowing it than New York being good. If only I had the power to move them down further in my own rankings. Zach Wilson’s return will save them, though! (No, it won’t.)

30 - Atlanta Falcons (LW: 31) - After flirting with winning in each of the first two weeks, the Falcons actually sealed the deal in Week 3. It helped that they faced a really bad team. Kind of a shame that Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t really amounting to anything meaningful in the bigger picture. Would be much more interesting if he played for a good team.

31 - Seattle Seahawks (LW: 29) - Remember how the Jags won in Week 1 in 2020 and then lost out? Not impossible to imagine Seattle doing the same in 2022.

32 - Houston Texans (LW: 27) - I imagine Texans fans wouldn’t mind simulating until the 2023 NFL Draft, where Houston owns two first-round picks.