Eagles work out free agent tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles worked out free agent offensive tackle Roderick Johnson on Tuesday.

Johnson, who turns 27 in November, was a fifth-round pick (No. 160 overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. He never played a game with his original team, instead debuting for the Houston Texans in 2018. Johnson made six starts in 29 total games before then spending time with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 and Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason.

With the Eagles losing Le’Raven Clark to the Tennessee Titans, they could afford to add more tackle depth to their practice squad. Johnson is a logical replacement since he has some playing experience under his belt.

For what it’s worth, Johnson graded out relatively well by Pro Football Focus in the 80 preseason snaps he played for Houston in 2019. This summer was a different story as he ranked 122nd out of 130 offensive tackles (minimum 20% snaps played).

Pre-draft scouting report via NFL.com:

Long-limbed left tackle who has the physical traits that teams want from their blind-side protector, but who is missing some of the body control and balance that is needed to succeed at his position. Despite his balance inconsistencies, Johnson can be a powerful run blocker when he gets defenders framed up. Teams will have to decide if they want to play him on the left or right side, but an offensive line coach will need to try and correct issues with his pass sets and his footwork before he gets his shot.