Eagles lose practice squad tackle to the Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles are losing practice squad tackle Le’Raven Clark. The Tennessee Titans are signing the veteran offensive lineman away to their active roster.

Though he struggled at times in training camp, Clark was a decent depth piece to have around. He brought experience to the table with 16 starts in 51 career games played.

The Eagles are now thinner at tackle. With Andre Dillard ineligible to be activated from injured reserve until Week 5 at the earliest, Jordan Mailata’s current backup option is ... Jack Driscoll? He has not extensively trained at that position; he’s more well-versed on the right side. Otherwise it would be undrafted rookie free agent Josh Sills, who has been a healthy scratch every week so far this season.

The Eagles still have a very enviable offensive line situation when it comes to their excellent starters and quality backups. That being said, the extent of their depth has been depleted since roster cuts down to 53 took place. Jack Anderson was claimed by the New York Giants. Kayode Awosika recently signed to the Detroit Lions’ active roster. And now Clark is gone.

Two offensive linemen remain on the Eagles’ practice squad: undrafted rookie free agent Jarrid Williams and veteran interior blocker Cameron Tom. Williams has already been cut by the Eagles twice since they originally signed him. Tom has made one start in 13 career games played.

We’ll soon see how the Eagles plan to fill their practice squad vacancy.

The Birds also currently still have an open spot on the active roster.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

OT Jarrid Williams

WR Auden Tate

TE Dalton Keene

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)