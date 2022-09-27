Eagles Rookie Report Card: Positive flashes from Jordan Davis and Grant Calcaterra

The Eagles got sweet revenge over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, moving out to 3-0 on the season. While many rookies didn’t contribute, those that played were able to make a meaningful impact.

Jordan Davis: A

The whole defensive line got theirs against Washington’s offense, piling up nine sacks for the day. While Jordan Davis didn’t stuff the stat sheet, his impact was clear when he saw the field.

On the very first play, Davis batted down a pass from the nose tackle position, setting the tone for how he and the defensive line would determine the outcome of the game. Davis was a problem for Washington every time he was in the field, even getting pressure on a pass rush late in the game and helping his teammates bring down Wentz for a ninth time.

This is exactly the kind of contribution the Eagles need from Davis at this stage. Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are still the spearheads of the line, but Davis can clearly elevate the group as a nose tackle as well.

Jordan Davis generated pressure on 4 of his 14 pass rushing snaps, according to @PFF. They gave him an elite pass rush grade for his performance against the Commanders. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 26, 2022

Grant Calcaterra: A

The Eagles finally got their rookie tight end back after a few weeks of bad injury luck and the timing was perfect. With Dallas Goedert banged up, Calcaterra was forced into the lineup next to Jack Stoll late in the game.

While his snap count wasn’t substantial, Calcaterra caught pass on a crossing route from Jalen Hurts for a 40 yard gain. It was great to see the young player show his value as a receiver so quickly. Hopefully he can stay healthy because he can be a fun little secret weapon in this offense