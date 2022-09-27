Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 4

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Philadelphia Eagles fans have every reason to feel awesome about the direction of the team right now.

The Eagles are 3-0. They’re the only remaining undefeated team in the NFC and just one of two remaining undefeated teams in the entire NFL.

The Eagles have a 24-year-old quarterback is arguably the league MVP right now.

The Eagles have a defense that’s given up just 13 points over their last two games.

The Eagles have one of the easiest schedule in the NFL ahead of them.

The Eagles have an extra 2023 first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints that might be a top 10 selection.

Both the present and the future are looking bright for the Birds.

Of course, things can change quickly in the NFL ... for better and for worse. Right now, though, Eagles fan confidence should be flying high ahead of the team’s tougher-than-anticipated Week 4 matchup against Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

