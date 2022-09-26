With the New York Giants losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football and dropping to 2-1, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFC.

The Birds are one of only two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins are also 3-0.

Truth be told, the Eagles probably would’ve preferred to see the Giants beat Dallas on Monday night. The Cowboys are the bigger threat to the Birds winning the NFC East, especially with Dak Prescott set to return at some point. There’s some buzz that he might actually be back in time for their Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders. We’ll see.

In the meantime, though, the Eagles can enjoy knowing they’re alone at the top of their conference. Not a bad place to be.

The Eagles have a relatively favorable path when it comes to retaining their first place status. Of course, there will be pressure to beat the Cowboys when these two teams meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

Updated looking at the NFC East standings:

1) Philadelphia Eagles: 3-0

2) Dallas Cowboys: 2-1

3) New York Giants: 2-1

4) Washington Commanders: 1-2