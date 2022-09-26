Eagles-Commanders snap counts: Brandon Graham makes big impact with limited opportunities

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders are in! Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- This was the first game this season where the Eagles didn’t have their QB and starting OL play 100% of the snaps. Landon Dickerson missed some time. Dickerson was ruled questionable to play in Week 3 after failing to practice on Friday due to a foot injury.
- For the third straight week, DeVonta Smith led all Eagles pass catchers in playing time. He also led all Eagles pass catchers in targets with 12. Smith caught eight passes for 169 yards (21.1 average) and one touchdown. It was a career game for the No. 10 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.
- A.J. Brown was second in targets with 10. He caught five passes for 85 yards (17.0 average) and his first score of the season.
- Dallas Goedert missed some playing time. He was evaluated in the locker room before eventually returning to game action.
- Miles Sanders logged 44 yards from scrimmage on 16 total touches. Not an efficient performance.
- Jack Stoll saw an uptick in playing time with Goedert missing some snaps. He logged his first reception of the season for a four-yard gain.
- After playing 53% of the snaps in Week 1 and 59% of the snaps in Week 2, Quez Watkins played a season low 47% in Week 3. Watkins didn’t log a reception but he made a larger impact than the box score would suggest by drawing two defensive penalties for first downs.
- Kenneth Gainwell had three carries for six yards.
- Grant Calcaterra was active for his first NFL game after being a healthy scratch in Week 1 and Week 2. Calcaterra’s first and only target was a catch-and-run on a crossing route for a 40-yard gain. The rookie capitalized on Goedert missing some playing time.
- Zach Pascal saw season highs in playing time and touches.
- Sua Opeta got in the game at left guard when Dickerson missed time.
- Boston Scott’s two carries went for zero yards. He was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
DEFENSE
- Heavy nickel usage in this game with Avonte Maddox only missing four snaps.
- Darius Slay was in and out a bit with a nagging injury.
- Josh Sweat continues to lead defensive ends in playing time. He capitalized with one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits.
- Haason Reddick got on the board with 1.5 sacks. Good to see him involved after a quiet start to the season.
- A little interesting to see that Fletcher Cox played the third most snaps of any defensive tackle. He wasn’t far behind Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams (who missed some time due to injury!, but, still. Cox was productive with one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two quarterback hits. Cox made his presence felt early on, setting the tone for a big day from the defense.
- Marlon Tuipulotu saw an increase in playing time after only logging 29.5% of the snaps in Week 2. Mr. T had a funny rep (to me, at least) where he was fixing his helmet as he was rushing Carson Wentz.
- Patrick Johnson logged two quarterback hits. One of them was a nice play where he chased down Wentz to force an incompletion.
- Brandon Graham made the most of relatively limited playing time! He led the Eagles with 2.5 sacks. He also had two TFLs and five quarterback hits. Oh, and a pass deflection as well. BLG is aging like a fine wine.
- Jordan Davis played a season low 31.2% of the snaps, slightly behind his Week 1 total at 31.9%. He nearly picked up his first career sack but he couldn’t fully finish to bring Wentz to the ground with T.J. Edwards cleaning up the play instead.
- Zech McPhearson saw playing time on the outside when Slay missed snaps.
- Despite technically being DE3, there isn’t much of a role for Tarron Jackson.
- Kyron Johnson played his first NFL snaps on defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Second week in a row where Nakobe Dean only played on special teams. No defensive snaps.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson, Reed Blankenship
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew
Loading comments...