Monday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Giants

The final game of Week 3 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring two NFC East teams with the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on the road against the New York Giants (2-0).

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these teams, 71-46-2, including the two most recent meetings. They last faced off in December 2021, with the Giants losing big at home, 21-6. The Eagles beat the Commanders on Sunday, which means they are 3-0 and are looking for top spot in the NFC East.

If the Cowboys beat the Giants, Philadelphia will be the only undefeated team in the division. But a Giants win is arguably better for the Birds, as covered in our Week 3 rooting guide:

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Giants are less of a threat at 3-0 than the Cowboys are at 2-1. The Eagles don’t want to see Dallas treading water until Dak Prescott returns. Root for the Giants.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN | ABC

Date: Monday, September 26, 2022

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DAL), 85 (NYG), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DAL), 225 (NYG)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys: +1 (-110)

New York Giants: -1 (-110)

Over/under: 39 points

SB Nation Blogs

Cowboys: www.BloggingTheBoys.com

Giants: www.BigBlueView.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.