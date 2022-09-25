A.J. Brown scores his first Eagles TD, celebrates in Batman cape

It took a couple weeks but wide receiver A.J. Brown scored his first touchdown with the Eagles in Week 3, with a beautiful reach over the goal line. Through the first half against the Commanders, the WR had four catches for 75 yards and a score.

Brown has been hugely impactful for the Eagles offense through the first few games of the season. In Week 1 he set a new franchise record of 155 yards in a debut, and in Week 2 had 69 yards on 5 catches, including a 23-yard long. He’s already proven how versatile he can be, and how valuable — and that he’s incredibly tough to tackle. The WR’s connection with QB Jalen Hurts has been highlighted play-after-play, and it’s something that is going to be very challenging for opposing defenses all season long.

Last week, Darius Slay said that the Philadelphia offense had three Batmans — no Robins — and A.J. Brown strutted his stuff on the sideline after his TD draped in a Batman cape.

It’s been fun having Brown in Philadelphia!