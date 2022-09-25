 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A.J. Brown scores his first Eagles TD, celebrates in Batman cape

The first of what should be many touchdowns and celebrations for the Eagles’ receiver.

By Alexis Chassen
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It took a couple weeks but wide receiver A.J. Brown scored his first touchdown with the Eagles in Week 3, with a beautiful reach over the goal line. Through the first half against the Commanders, the WR had four catches for 75 yards and a score.

Brown has been hugely impactful for the Eagles offense through the first few games of the season. In Week 1 he set a new franchise record of 155 yards in a debut, and in Week 2 had 69 yards on 5 catches, including a 23-yard long. He’s already proven how versatile he can be, and how valuable — and that he’s incredibly tough to tackle. The WR’s connection with QB Jalen Hurts has been highlighted play-after-play, and it’s something that is going to be very challenging for opposing defenses all season long.

Last week, Darius Slay said that the Philadelphia offense had three Batmans — no Robins — and A.J. Brown strutted his stuff on the sideline after his TD draped in a Batman cape.

It’s been fun having Brown in Philadelphia!

