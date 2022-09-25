Several Eagles banged up in win over Commanders

The Eagles had been pretty lucky as far as injuries through the first two games of the season, but things caught up with them a bit on Sunday against that Commanders. Fortunately, all of the players banged up made their way back into the game, but Haason Reddick, Dallas Goedert (shin), Milton Williams, and Darius Slay were all sidelined at various points.

Slay missed a couple of drives at the end of the first quarter, but after some jogging and back-peddling stretches, was able to get back on the field by the start of the second quarter. After the game, the CB said that he was just dealing with some cramping, and nothing serious.

#Eagles CB Darius Slay said it was cramps that kept him out for a short stretch in the first quarter.



“It ain’t no thing.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 25, 2022

Defensive tackle Milton Williams went down with 11 minutes left in the second quarter with a leg injury, and while he was able to leave the field under his own power, he immediately went into the blue medical tent. After going into the locker room, Williams returned to the sideline and eventually made his way back into the d-line rotation in the second half.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was questionable to return against the Commanders due to a shin injury he sustained just before halftime. He wasn’t back on the field to start the third quarter — rookie Grant Calcuterra got the snaps instead and nabbed a 40-yard reception in his debut. Thankfully, Goedert was able to return and finished out the game with three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.

MAMA there GOEDERT man



: #PHIvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/Tt6Qy7Pe4n — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2022

Finally, Haason Reddick went down in the third quarter and had to be evaluated by trainers. He was able to leave the field under his own power, but kept talking to the medical staff on the sideline. Fortunately, he was also able to return by the end of the game, and finished the day with an impressive 1.5 sacks. Head coach Nick Sirianni predicted a big game for Reddick, and the LB delivered on Sunday against the Commanders.

The Eagles were back on the field against Washington following a short week, so it’ll be nice for these four — and all the other guys — to get a rest day and hopefully none of these injuries will affect them moving forward.