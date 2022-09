The Eagles remain undefeated after defeating Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on the road, 24-8.

Jalen Hurts had another impressive performance and the defensive line dominated with 9 sacks on Carson Wentz!

Join Jessica Towne Taylor, Victor Williams and Jonny Page NOW (or watch back on the replay) on the BGN Instant Reaction show as they discuss what they saw from the Birds in their first divisional matchup of the season.