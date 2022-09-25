Eagles vs. Commanders live updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland to take on the Washington Commanders. It’s a Week 3 matchup between two NFC East rivals.

More than that, it’s also a matchup between Carson Wentz and the team that selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. For the first time since the Eagles traded Wentz in early 2021, he’s going up against his former franchise. Naturally, all eyes will be on how he performs.

The Commanders have experienced the highs and lows of Wentz thus far. While he’s already thrown for seven touchdown passes, he’s also committed costly turnovers. It’s up to the Eagles to take advantage of Wentz’s mistakes.

It’s also up to the Birds to exploit a Commanders defense that’s been weakened by injury. With Jalen Hurts surging and the Eagles boasting an effective rushing attack, Philly should not be struggling to move the ball.

If they win this game, the Eagles will advance to 3-0 while dropping the Commanders to 1-2. That would be a pretty nice result. A loss to Wentz would not.

Bleeding Green Nation will be covering this game with live updates in the form of highlights, commentary, analysis, etc. Make sure to follow along and refresh the page often.

(NOTE: This is NOT a game thread; it’s a live blog that will turn into a game recap. Use BGN’s designated game threads for each quarter to discuss in-game happenings. The first quarter thread is HERE.)

PREGAME

The Commanders were cowards and opted to introduce their defensive starters instead of their offensive starters. Wanted to avoid Carson Wentz getting booed by all the Eagles fans in attendance.

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to defer to put Wentz on the field first. Wentz entered the field to boos. The first play of the game was a Curtis Samuel carry for 15 yards. But then the defense immediately tightened up. Jordan Davis tipped Wentz’s first passing attempt for an incompletion. On 3rd-and-5, Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat combined to sack Wentz to force a punt.

Fletcher Cox had 3.5 sacks in 16 games last year.



He is up to 2 sacks already this year. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 25, 2022

The Eagles took over at their own 12-yard line. Quez Watkins drew a pass interference penalty while running a deep route from the slot. Two straight Miles Sanders runs picked up another first. On 3rd-and-5, Hurts got blitzed, rolled right, and couldn’t connect with a tightly covered Watkins. Punt.

Arryn Siposs’ punt from Washington’s 49-yard line went into the end zone for a net 29 yards. You’d like to see a better punt there. The defense stepped up, though, with back-to-back sacks on Wentz from Cox and then Javon Hargrave to set up 3rd-and-23. On third down, Charles Leno got called for a false start. On 3rd-and-26, Washington went with the coward’s draw to bring up a punt.

Fletcher Cox had 3.5 sacks in 16 games last year.



He is up to 3 sacks already this year. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 25, 2022

DeVonta Smith (!) was back to return the Commanders’ second punt. Unexpected development, though he was a very good returner in a small sample size at Alabama. He gained 12 yards for the Eagles to take over at their own 44-yard line. Hurts took off running and slid to take a sack to avoid contact on first down. Then Hurts threw behind a tightly covered Smith in the middle of the field. On 3rd-and-13, Hurts had a pass short of the sticks to A.J. Brown knocked down.

Washington drove 31 yards but then got stopped with Wentz getting sacked for a FOURTH time. Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick each got credited with half a sack. Wentz just holding on to the ball for forever, allowing the Eagles’ rush to get home.

Carson Wentz has been flirting with fumbling multiple times already. Surprised the Eagles haven’t knocked the ball out yet. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 25, 2022

This is the first time the @Eagles have recorded 4.0+ sacks in the first quarter of a game since at least 1994. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) September 25, 2022

On 3rd-and-6, Hurts threw a nice ball to A.J. Brown for a first down. Much-needed. Then Hurts aired it out deep to DeVonta Smith, who made a FANTASTIC catch down the right sideline. Replay showed that Smith did not get both feet in with control ... but still an incredible effort to make it close. And the Eagles going hurry-up to get a play off so that Washington couldn’t successfully challenge worked! Ron Rivera threw his red flag after Hurts snapped the ball and threw to Dallas Goedert for a 2-yard gain.

JALEN HURTS DEVONTA SMITH

pic.twitter.com/Ay5cwKcDV5 — PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2022

SECOND QUARTER

The Eagles got to 3rd-and-8 and Hurts targeted Smith in the end zone but he was tightly covered and throw hit a Washington defender for an incompletion. Eagles had to settle for a 32-yard Jake Elliott field goal. EAGLES 3, COMMANDERS 0.

SACK NUMBER FIVE! Brandon Graham strip-sacked Wentz to allow Hargrave to recover at the Commanders’ 24-yard line. You knew it was going to happen.

Carson Wentz is now up to 68 career fumbles in 88 games. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 25, 2022

The Eagles took over with great field position and a tight end screen to Dallas Goedert went for 24 yards and the game’s first touchdown. Easy money. EAGLES 10, COMMANDERS 0.

MAMA there GOEDERT man



: #PHIvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/Tt6Qy7Pe4n — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2022

Nice blocks by Kelce and Seumalo leading the way on the Goedert TD. Also well done by Dickerson turning and tossing Jonathan Allen at the LOS. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 25, 2022

Washington drove to 3rd-and-10 from their own 40-yard line. On third down, Wentz aired it out deep to Jahan Dotson ... and the pass was considerably out of bounds.

Britain Covey muffed a punt that he tried to field away from his body. He was able to recover it but the Eagles had to start at their own 6-yard line. Hurts gave Brown a chance to make a play on a 50-50 ball and the wide receiver Moss’d the Commanders defender. The Eagles drove into the red zone and got to 4th-and-2 after Hurts took off running on third down. The Eagles decided to go for it on fourth down and Washington burned a timeout. The Eagles came back with a tight formation where Zach Pascal ended up taking a handoff ... only to be stopped short. Don’t mind the decision to be aggressive there but not sure that’s the best play the Eagles have in that scenario.

THIRD QUARTER

Updates to come ...

FOURTH QUARTER

Updates to come ...

LINEUP NOTES

Britain Covey returned Washington’s first punt before DeVonta Smith took over on the second punt. Covey seemingly was not injured as he was standing on the sideline.

INJURIES