Eagles-Commanders inactives: Good news for Philly, bad news for Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders.

The following five Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson, and Reed Blankenship.

This news means that Landon Dickerson is ACTIVE for today’s game despite being ruled questionable on the final injury report due to a foot issue. The team never seemed to be seriously concerned about Dickerson missing this week’s game. He will start at left guard as he normally does.

Grant Calcaterra is also active after being a healthy scratch for the Eagles’ first two games. The Birds opted to temporarily elevate Noah Togiai from the practice squad to be TE3 in Week 1 and Week 2. Now Calcaterra has an opportunity to see some snaps as he backs up Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll.

The five inactive players are healthy scratches. No surprises there.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Ian Book - Third string QB.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string RB.

OL Josh Sills - Ninth offensive lineman.

DE Janarius Robinson - Fourth defensive end.

S Reed Blankenship - Fourth safety.

Washington Commanders Inactive List

Surprise development working against Washington: starting cornerback William Jackson III is OUT. He wasn’t even listed on the Commanders’ injury report all week.

James Smith-Williams is OUT after being ruled questionable to play on the final injury report. With JSW, Chase Young, Casey Toohill, and Daniel Wise all missing this game, the Commanders are without four of their top five defensive end options. Doesn’t seem ideal.

QB Sam Howell

CB William Jackson III

OG Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

DE Daniel Wise

DE Casey Toohill

DE James Smith-Williams