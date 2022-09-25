Eagles vs. Commanders Week 3 game preview and predictions

Should I be concerned that I’m not concerned about the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Washington Commanders today?

It’s not that I think this game is going to be a cakewalk for the Birds. I actually like the Commanders to cover the spread in this one.

But I just don’t think the Eagles are going to lose.

There’s every reason to feel confident in Jalen Hurts after such an encouraging Week 2 performance. The Eagles’ offense should be able to have success against a leaky Washington defense. With the Commanders allowing a league-worst 7.5 yards per rushing attempt, the Eagles’ ground game shouldn’t struggle to get going.

Can Jonathan Gannon stop Washington’s offense? That much isn’t as certain. To the Eagles’ defensive coordinator’s credit, he produced good results against Kirk Cousins. Gannon’s aggressiveness paid off in that matchup. But it might be for the best if Gannon backs off a little bit and reverts to his old preferences. By challenging Carson Wentz to go on long drives, the Eagles can maximize opportunities to capitalize on the Commanders quarterback’s inevitable mistakes.

It would be pretty surprising if Wentz plays a clean game to lead Washington to victory. Don’t make me eat my words, Eagles. It’s up to you to take care of business and further cement your status atop the NFC East.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 31 to 27, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Carson Wentz doesn’t throw for a touchdown.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.

Poll Which team will win?

Eagles

Commanders

