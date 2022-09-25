NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 3 Games

Before the third Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 3 games.

My overall record so far is 17-14-1. The BGN community is also 17-14-1.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring RJ Ochoa, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, and me.

NFL WEEK 3 GAMES

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-6) at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: I feel confident about the Eagles winning this game. Their offense should be able to score on a Commanders defense that’s really struggled. Washington is especially vulnerable on the ground and the Birds are more than capable of effectively pounding the rock. Carson Wentz is also probably going to turn the ball over at least once. That being said, Wentz is also capable of making some big plays against his former team. The Commanders will find a way to keep the final score close, even if it’s just about them racking up some garbage time production. This is a lot of points for an important divisional game. PICK: Commanders +6

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-5.5) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: This line is suspiciously low. I think the Chiefs win but I’m going to regrettably overthink this and take the points because I feel like taking KC is too obvious. PICK: Colts +5.5

BUFFALO BILLS (-4.5) at MIAMI DOLPHINS: Even after their big win over Baltimore, I still don’t think the Dolphins are getting enough respect. Look for Tyreek Hill and/or Jaylen Waddle to take advantage of a banged up Buffalo secondary. The Bills are also coming off short rest from having played on Monday night. Miami will find a way to at least keep it close ... if not win outright. PICK: Dolphins +4.5

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-6) at NEW YORK JETS: As you can tell by now, I’m a big fan of underdogs this week. The Bengals should be able to beat the Jets. But the same could be said of each of their last two games. Cincy’s offensive line is a serious problem with 13 sacks and 23 quarterback hits allowed already. I don’t feel good about putting faith in that unit right now. PICK: Jets +6

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-6): The Lions almost staged a comeback against the Eagles in Week 1 before beating Washington by two scores in Week 2. And Detroit won while being fairly banged up. The Lions have good vibes going for them. The Vikings might be reeling a little bit coming off a discouraging Monday night loss. PICK: Lions +6

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-2.5) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Not buying that the Patriots’ offense will be able to keep up with Lamar Jackson’s output. PICK: Ravens -2.5

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-2) at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Raiders need this win more and they’ve looked more inspiring than the Titans have this season. PICK: Raiders -2

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-2) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: It’s not difficult to find reasons to not like the Saints’ outlook, such as Jameis Winston playing through both back fractures and an ankle injury. But ultimately it’s impossible to feel good about betting on Matt Rhule’s Panthers to come through for you. The New Orleans defense will be able to make some plays in this one. PICK: Saints -2

HOUSTON TEXANS at CHICAGO BEARS (-3): The Lovie Smith revenge game! Nah, my bet here more has to do with not believing in Justin Fields. PICK: Texans +3

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Even if Justin Herbert can’t play, the Bolts should be able to take care of business. PICK: Chargers -3.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-3.5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: Last week’s comeback was nice and all but Arizona being down big in two out of two games this year doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence. The Rams have also been shaky but they have more talent and better coaching. PICK: Rams -3.5

GREEN BAY PACKERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-1.5): The Bucs are banged up on offense but that’s OK because their defense is quite capable of playing at a high level. Todd Bowles previously shut down Aaron Rodgers when the Packers QB had more weapons to work with. PICK: Buccaneers -1.5

ATLANTA FALCONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-1): The Seahawks’ Week 1 win was their peak. They’re not topping that. The Falcons are finally able to put together a complete game here. PICK: Falcons +1

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-1.5) at DENVER BRONCOS: The 49ers typically get owned by Russell Wilson. But Russ is kinda looking cooked. And San Fran’s floor is higher with Jimmy Garoppolo than it is with Trey Lance. PICK: 49ers -1.5

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS (-1): Cooper Rush isn’t good but he’s also not as terrible as expected. The Cowboys can win with him if the defense balls out. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen here with Micah Parsons forcing Daniel Jones into multiple turnovers. PICK: Cowboys +1

