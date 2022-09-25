Eagles rooting guide for Week 3 games

The third Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here!

It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 3 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: With a win, the Eagles advance to 3-0 and drop the Commanders to 1-2. Time for the Birds to put their stamp on the NFC East. Root for the Eagles, of course.

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Giants are less of a threat at 3-0 than the Cowboys are at 2-1. The Eagles don’t want to see Dallas treading water until Dak Prescott returns. Root for the Giants.

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The Eagles already beat both of these teams. But while the Vikings game was easier for them, one could argue Minnesota has the higher ceiling out of these two teams. And thus it would be good to see the bigger threat lose. Root for the Lions.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The reigning Super Bowl champions aren’t off to a red hot start but they’re probably the bigger threat to the Eagles in the NFC. Root for the Cardinals.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Eagles win, Giants lose, Bucs lose ... and suddenly the Birds are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFC. Root for the Packers.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at DENVER BRONCOS: Easy call to root for the NFC team to lose to the AFC team. Root for the Broncos.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Eagles want to see the Saints lose as much as possible so that New Orleans owes Philly a favorable first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Root for the Panthers.

HOUSTON TEXANS at CHICAGO BEARS: The Texans are currently ahead of the Saints in the draft order. The Eagles would like to see Houston damage their draft positioning. Root for the Texans.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Colts are currently ahead of the Saints in the draft order. The Eagles would like to see Indy damage their draft positioning. Root for the Colts.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Pats are a bigger threat to finish higher than New Orleans in the draft order. Root for the Patriots.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW YORK JETS: The Bengals are currently ahead of the Saints in the draft order but the Jets are probably a bigger threat to finish higher than New Orleans. Root for the Jets.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Titans are going to be able to find some wins with six games left against weak AFC South competition. The Raiders are going to have a tougher road ahead so it’s better to see them win now with the hopes of them finishing below New Orleans in the draft order. Root for the Raiders.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Jags are a much bigger threat to finish higher than New Orleans in the draft order. Plus, go Doug Pederson. Root for the Jaguars.

ATLANTA FALCONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Falcons currently have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Root for the Falcons.

WHAT’S LEFT

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Dolphins looking legitimately good reflects well on the Eagles since they got bested by Miami during their sole joint training camp practice. And even though that happened, the Birds would still probably rather face Tua Tagovailoa in the Super Bowl instead of Josh Allen. Root for the Dolphins.