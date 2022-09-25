Eagles News: Jalen Hurts rises into the NFL QB Index top 10

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL QB Index, Week 3: Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa soar into top 10 - NFL.com

QB9) Hurts is making the leap before our eyes. In full control on Monday night against the Vikings, the versatile signal-caller decisively tossed a 13-yard dart to Dallas Goedert under pressure before using his powerful legs to plow through defenders for the game’s opening score. For the lingering WHAT ABOUT HIS ARM? crowd, Hurts fed that debate a bottle of sleeping pills with a perfectly placed 53-yard rocket to Quez Watkins that pushed the Vikings into a 14-0 hole. During a shining first half, Hurts amassed 301 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Philly is a load to deal with because opponents must respect the threat of DeVonta Smith, the devastating nature of A.J. Brown and Hurts on the ground — as evidenced by his 26-yard dash to the end zone that shot an arrow through Minnesota’s inner world. [BLG Note: Carson Wentz is QB17.]

Eagles-Commanders Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 3 enemy - BGN

It’s only been two weeks, but we’ve already gotten much of the Carson Wentz experience. In fact, Week 1 seemed to be a microcosm of the Wentz rollercoaster ride, with a couple of touchdowns on both sides of an interception extravaganza. He’s already setting franchise TD records, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he breaks the Washington season record (31), held by another former Eagle, Sonny Jurgensen. So far, he seems to be a pretty good fit with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, and it’s certainly possible to envision him playing his current contract – through 2024 – here, assuming he can stay healthy. That’s still presumptuous though, and as Washington fans, we know that the quarterback carousel is always, potentially, right around the corner. All that said, fans seem to be slowly warming to him, and enjoying the corresponding meltdown in Indianapolis that he seems to have left in his wake.

Washington vs Philadelphia Week 3: 5 Questions with Bleeding Green Nation - Hogs Haven

It’s week 3 of the NFL season and the 1-1 Washington Commanders will be facing a 2-0 Eagles team in Raljon. After having narrowly escaped the Lions in Week 1, the Eagles thumped the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 2, and come into this matchup with the Commanders one of eight remaining undefeated teams in the league through the first two games. Jalen Hurts appears to be very comfortable in the Eagles’ offense this year, already having put up 576 yards through the air and 147 yards on the ground, including 3 rushing TDs. New wide receiver addition A.J. Brown has already collected 224 yards through the air, and running back Miles Sanders continues to be a dual threat out of the backfield. To learn more about these and other issues, I asked Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation five questions about the state of the Eagles and what to look for in this game.

Above the Nest with Raichele #59: What you need to know ahead of Eagles-Commanders Week 3 + Injury Reports - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette briefly recaps the Eagles statement win against the Vikings, runs through Commanders strengths and weaknesses, injury reports for both teams and shares her score prediction.

Inside Jalen Hurts’ takeover as the Eagles quarterback and an ‘awkward’ season with Carson Wentz - Inquirer

When Hurts arrived in Philly, Wentz had as much clout as any Eagles player in recent memory. In retrospect, the organization gave him far too much, several team sources, past and present, said.It started early. During his first preseason, Wentz missed a turn on the way from the team hotel to Lincoln Financial Field and was late for warm-ups. Owner Jeffery Lurie and other organizational decision-makers decided that Wentz should have his own police escort to the stadium, team sources said. It remained that way throughout his tenure, even though no player before and since had ever received such treatment. Star players might get additional security or other benefits, but Wentz had unprecedented sway, and it only increased as the Eagles tried to compensate after Nick Foles stepped in at quarterback and won the title.

Why Eagles think Reddick is close to a breakout game- NBCSP

The Eagles signed Haason Reddick this offseason to bolster a pass rush that had the second-fewest sacks in the NFL last season. Through two games, Reddick doesn’t have a sack or a QB hit. So, naturally, there’s some angst among the fan base. But head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t concerned at all. In fact, he thinks Reddick is going to have a breakout game soon enough. “As I watched it later in the week, I’m like, man, it’s close,” Sirianni said. “[Reddick is] close to having a big game. That is my experience with defensive ends at times, is that maybe they’re quiet for a couple weeks as far as the amount of hits they get on the quarterback or pressures or the amount of sacks. Then boom, like that, it can change like that. I just keep thinking he’s close to having a breakout game, so that means he is getting some of the pressure that we want on the quarterback.”

Spadaro: 6 storylines to follow vs. Commanders - PE.com

1. The Eagles cornerbacks have a great challenge in this one, going against Washington’s excellent arsenal of pass catchers – wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown seven touchdown passes and all three of his main targets – McLaurin (6 catches, 133 yards, 1 touchdown), Samuel (15-133-2), and Dotson (7-99-3) have produced. On the Eagles’ side of the ball are outside cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry and they have been among the best at their position for many years. Since 2016, Slay (89) and Bradberry (84) have the most passes defensed of any cornerbacks in the NFL. Slay’s five passes defensed this season lead the league. He is also, according to Pro Football Focus, the highest-graded cornerback in the NFL since 2021 and in the win over Minnesota he allowed one reception on six targets with two interceptions to star receiver Justin Jefferson. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox is also one of the best in the business, and he added a key interception on Monday night. This is strength against strength and it’s going to be fascinating to watch. Slay, by the way, is one of only three Eagles of all time to have two interceptions and five passes defensed in a single game, joining Troy Vincent (1999) and Lito Sheppard (2006).

Jimmy Garoppolo shoulder surgery disrupted offseason trade with Washington Commanders, sources say - ESPN

The San Francisco 49ers had the parameters of a trade agreement in place that would have sent Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders at this year’s scouting combine, but the deal fell apart once the quarterback decided to have shoulder surgery, sources told ESPN. The deal would have involved multiple draft picks, according to sources, but was disrupted by the surgery to Garoppolo’s throwing shoulder, which prompted the Commanders to move on from their talks with the Niners and trade two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz.

Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari questionable - Big Blue View

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) appear to be headed toward making their 2022 season debuts on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. for Thibodeaux, of course, it will be the No. 5 overall pick’s NFL debut. Thibodeaux and Ojulari were listed as doubtful for the two games in which they did not play. The news is not as good for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He did not practice on Saturday and now listed as doubtful for Monday night due to ongoing hamstring issues. Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), Aaron Robinson (appendix), Nick McCloud (hamstring) and Justin Layne (concussion) will not play. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is also doubtful. If Williams does not play that will be his first game missed in eight NFL seasons.

5 things to watch when the Cowboys play the Giants on Monday night - Blogging The Boys

1. An improved offense by the G-men. Dan Quinn has done a good job to start the season going against two of the tougher offenses in the league as his unit has only allowed two total touchdowns. Things should get a little easier for them this week when they face a Giants offense that has been notoriously bad and currently has the second-worst passing yards in the league. But it’s worth noting that New York has improved their offensive coaching staff, starting with first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo. The Bills have had a top 10 offense in each of the last three seasons. The Giants also added former Kansas City Chiefs passing game coordinator Mike Kafka as their new offensive coordinator. These are good moves to help a suffering Giants offense who have finished second-worst in points scored and yards gained in each of the past two seasons. While they’re no offensive juggernaut by any means, don’t expect the Giants to exhibit the same offensive ineptitude we’ve seen in the past.

NFL Week 3 expert roundtable: Is Joe Burrow due to break out? Packers or Bucs on Sunday? - The Athletic

Which winless team’s coach is most in need of a win in Week 3? Jones: Frank Reich of the Colts. Taylor has some goodwill accrued in Cincinnati having just reached the Super Bowl. Reich, meanwhile, is under a lot of pressure. He’s still trying to live up to the potential that the Colts saw in him after he helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl, he’s on his fourth different starting quarterback post-Andrew Luck and he really has to snap this losing streak.

