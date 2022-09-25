The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) had a quick turnaround following their Monday night game in Week 2, and are now on the road against the Washington Commanders (1-1) early on Sunday afternoon.

This is the first divisional game for this NFC East pair, but there’s also the added interest of Carson Wentz facing his former team as a rival. The Eagles need to stay focused and not overlook the challenges that Washington could pose, but Philly certainly has all the talent and pieces in place to dominate their way through Week 3.

It’ll be fun to see how the Eagles offense gets distributed on Sunday. In Week 1 things were very A.J. Brown focused, but in Week 2, everything was much more evenly spread out throughout all skill players. Head coach Nick Sirianni and OC Shane Steichen both spoke this week about their usage of 11 personnel, and noted that while it’s game-plan specific, they do use it a bit more than some other groupings.

