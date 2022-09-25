 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday Night Football: 49ers vs. Broncos

Watch SNF here!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s Week 3 slate of games on Sunday will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) on the road against the Denver Broncos (1-1).

The all-time series between these teams is tied at 7, with the 49ers winning three of the most recent four meetings. They last faced off in 2018, with San Francisco winning at homme, 20-14, and the last time they played in Denver was in 2014 when the Broncos won handedly, 42-17.

Both teams are having their share of issues to start the season — the 49ers are now back in the hands of QB Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery, and the Broncos have made things look way more complicated than they need to be with Russell Wilson at quarterback. This primetime matchup could be really good, or really (really) hard to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium | Denver, CO

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (SF), 85 (DEN), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (SF), 225 (DEN), 386 (National)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Odds

The 49ers are very slight favorites on the road Sunday night, according to DraftKings.

San Francisco 49ers: -1.5 (-120)

Denver Broncos: +1.5 (+100)

Over/under: 45 points

SB Nation Blogs

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

Broncos: www.MileHighReport.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!

