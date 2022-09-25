Eagles vs. Commanders: How to watch Week 3 matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are back on the road in Week 3 for an NFC East matchup against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders (1-1) on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles might be riding high after their hugely impressive win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football, but they also have to turnaround on a short week and face their first divisional opponent of the 2022 season. The opponent being the Commanders is enough of a reason to pay attention to this week’s game, but then add in Washington’s new starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, and it’s going to be must-see.

Since Wentz was traded by the Eagles in early 2021, he’s had some ups and downs, and after just one season in Indianapolis, was traded to the Commanders. Things have been a lot more stable in Philly with Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts in the year and a half since.

Still, Wentz does have big-play ability, and if he can keep from crumbling, will be a good test for the Eagles’ defense. Washington has several really talented skill players, and won’t have as narrow of a focus as the Vikings. Philadelphia’s defense came roaring back to life in Week 2, but they’ll need to keep that momentum heading into this division game.

The Eagles’ offense will also be challenged by the Commanders, and while they were absolutely dynamic in the first half of their Week 2 performance, they left a lot of points on the field in the second half. They’ll need to find ways to execute for 60 mins if they hope to build on this strong foundation they’ve begun setting, and not overlook this Washington team.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Announcers:: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Referee: Ron Torbert (Eagles are 5-5 in 10 games as side judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 103 (PHI), 108 (WAS) | XM: 391 (PHI), 233 (WAS)

TV Coverage Map

The areas in BLUE will get the Eagles vs. Commanders game on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are one-TD favorites on the road against the Commanders.

Philadelphia Eagles: -6 (-250)

Washington Commanders: +6 (+210)

Over/under: 47.5

History Lesson

These two NFC East teams have faced each other often for the last 88 years, and the Commanders lead the all-time series, 87-81-5. The Eagles, however, have won the two most recent meetings, including in the final game of the 2021 season.

Sunday’s game won’t be the first time the Eagles will compete against one of their former starting, franchise quarterbacks, either. Carson Wentz is the headline in 2022, but Donovan McNabb was the headline in 2010. It just adds the next bullet point in the list of what is almost a century of gamesmanship.

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)