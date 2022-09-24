Eagles announce roster move ahead of Commanders game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced one roster move ahead of their Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders.

WR Britain Covey was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Covey was elevated in each of the first two weeks to be the Eagles’ punt returner. He’ll handle those duties once again this weekend.

With this being Covey’s third elevation, he is no longer eligible to be temporarily elevated this season without being exposed to waivers. Thus, the Eagles will need to sign Covey to their active roster if they want to continue to have him as their punt returner. The Eagles do still have an open roster spot to fill.

The Eagles notably did NOT temporarily elevate Noah Togiai for this game after doing so the past two weeks. Togiai played a role in the Minnesota Vikings blocking Jake Elliott’s last field goal attempt on Monday night.

With Togiai remaining on the practice squad, rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra is in line to make his NFL debut this week.