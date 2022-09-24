Eagles News: A.J. Brown gave thought to launching an MLB career earlier this year

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Before trade to Eagles, A.J. Brown called this MLB team about becoming the next Bo Jackson - Delaware Online

“I was dead serious,” Brown told Delaware Online/The News Journal about playing baseball. “(The Padres) had reached out to me. They were about to invite me to spring training. They were just waiting on an answer from me.” But there was one snag. Brown said the Padres weren’t interested in him becoming the next dual-sport star like Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders, playing baseball until late summer before switching over to football. “They were telling me if I’m (still) going to play football, then I can’t play baseball,” Brown said. “I can’t just play around with (baseball). So it kind of killed my chances for the moment.” “Who knows?” Brown added. “Maybe when I’m done playing football, I’ll go play baseball.”

Eagles Mailbag: The Jalen Hurts Punitentiary Experiment - BGN

Using “Hurts so good” is just lazy now, which is kind of funny because Jalen Hurts is so good right now. The expiration date on anything being cool is when a corporate or in this case team social media account starts to use something. The Eagles have used “Hurts so good” along with “Slay so much it Hurts” which is advocating doing a lot of murdering, “hit ‘em where it Hurts” which is just obvious, and “the truth Hurts” which is a bad situation to be in. So we can retire those. I think the only title, phrase, saying, idiom, expression, etc. that has “hurt” or “hurts” in it that hasn’t and won’t be done to death is “Everybody Hurts.” This one feels safe because A) it doesn’t really make any sense unless say, he throws a TD to the entire starting lineup, but more importantly B) the phrase immediately brings to mind Michael Stipe taking three seconds a syllable to sing “everybody hurts” and, if you’re old enough to remember the music video, sitting in traffic. No one wants to remember sitting in traffic.

Eye on the Enemy #108: Jamual Forrest joins to talk Eagles-Commanders Week 3 + Carson Wentz’ performance thus far - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talked with Jamual Forrest of Hogs Haven to preview this week’s game, Carson Wentz’ performance thus far, their defensive issues, and Washington concerns about keeping up with the Eagles offense. Also, John shares his thoughts on all the Wentz-Hurts articles out there right now, as well as a prediction.

Game Preview – PHI at WAS - Iggles Blitz

Washington has invested heavily in its DL, but DE Chase Young is still out. He’s the best player so being without him really hurts. Some of the backups are hurt so depth is a real issue. The Eagles would be smart to go with tempo to see if they can wear down the DL. If that group slows down, the back seven is very vulnerable. While the defense has struggled, they do lead the NFL in QB hits. They can pressure the passer, usually relying on blitzes to help them with Young out. The Eagles OL should win most of the battles, but blitzes and stunts are always an X-factor. The Eagles OL must be smart, be aware and communicate well to handle the DL’s games. Run defense has been a real issue. Washington is allowing 7.5 yards per carry. And that’s not some weird stat that needs context. They are 28th in the league in rushing yards allowed. Detroit had a lot of success running right up the middle (and that was with a banged up OL). We don’t have a lot of tape to study, but I’ve not been impressed with the LBs at all. I think the Eagles would be wise to attack the middle of the field, with the run and the pass. Send Miles Sanders and Boston Scott up the middle on runs. Throw the ball to Dallas Goedert. Work the middle.

In Roob’s observations: A hidden advantage Eagles may have Sunday - NBCSP

1. Washington has a few terrific defensive linemen in tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen and edge Montez Sweat. But one thing they don’t have up front is depth. Payne has played 82 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps, Allen 81 percent and Sweat 79 percent. Those are astronomical figures at a position where most teams rotate a bunch of guys on and off the field. The Eagles, for example, don’t have a lineman that’s played 65 percent of the snaps. Washington’s lack of depth up front forces them to play Payne, Allen and Sweat way more than they probably want to. That could give the Eagles a big advantage late in the game Sunday because their offensive line can really wear down that Washington d-line as the game goes on if those guys are playing that many snaps. Could be a real advantage as we get into the third quarter. We know the Eagles love to go tempo and they’re very good at it. They’ve run 18 no-huddle snaps in each of their first two games – that’s 27 percent of their plays – and out of eight possessions in which they’ve run at least two no-huddle snaps, they’ve scored six touchdowns (along with an unsuccessful 4th down and a blocked field goal). What better way to attack a d-line that’s playing too many snaps and could be gassed by the second half than by going up-tempo and really trying to take it to that defensive front with the best o-line in the league? I’d expect a ton of tempo from the Eagles Sunday at FedEx.

Eagles-Commanders preview: Matchups, storylines to watch, game predictions - The Athletic

Wulf: I’m with you. I think Washington’s offense will have success. But I also think Gannon’s philosophy of limiting big plays and forcing the opposing offense to remain patient and precise is sort of the perfect plan of attack against Wentz. Maybe Washington will spring a big play or two from Wentz’s aggressiveness, but it’s hard to believe the Eagles’ defense won’t also be able to create a big play from a mistake. Meanwhile, I think the Eagles’ offense is going to roll. They should be able to run at will, and if Hurts plays about 80 percent as well as he did the first two weeks, they should be just fine. Eagles 31, Commanders 20

NFL Week 3 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN

Bold prediction: Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will rush for 100-plus yards. The Commanders are last in the NFL in yards allowed per rush at 7.5. (The Eagles’ defense is second worst, by the way, at 6.2.) That’s not the kind of vulnerability you want when facing an Eagles team that led the league in rushing a year ago and ranks second in that category (379 yards) through two games this season. Hurts’ only 100-yard rushing game to date came in his first career start (against the Saints in 2020). This is an opportunity to do it again

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six - NFL.com

Darius Slay had arguably the best game of his career in Week 2 with five passes defensed and a pair of interceptions against the Justin Jefferson-led Vikings, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He is indeed still playing “at an elite level.” Slay follows up that awesome effort with a pick-six off Carson Wentz in a decisive Eagles victory over the Commanders. It’s the third pick-six of the veteran cornerback’s career.

Spadaro: Offensive line braces for Washington’s best - PE.com

Lane Johnson is holding court, brushing off questions about the significance of the Eagles playing their former quarterback on Sunday. The answer has consistently been, “It’s a storyline for the fans, not the players and coaches. Johnson says that nobody is making this game out to be anything other than what it is, an NFC East game in a stadium that seems to always bring strange moments and focusing instead on what he always focuses on: A Washington front seven that can take control of a game. “They’re very good,” Johnson said. “Montez Sweat, I feel like he’s a little bit bigger this year. Really good on the edge and then obviously the interior is probably the strength of their defense with (Daron) Payne and (Jonathan) Allen. Payne is playing out of his mind right now, so it will be a tough matchup. They’ve got an active linebacker crew, too, so they’ve always been pretty good up front and it’s always been a good fight for us.” It’s going to be a good fight because that’s just the way it is in this league, and there is no offensive line in the league that keeps its demeanor the same and accepts each week as a new challenge as readily and earnestly as the Eagles’ group under Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland. Johnson and his linemates have a remarkable ability to flatline their emotions and stay focused on the moment, and it’s one of the many reasons they are so good.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview: 3 matchups to watch - Hogs Haven

Coach Nick Sirianni loves to keep things simple for Philly’s offense. Jalen Hurts has attempted nearly 50% of his passes between 0-9 yards, with a clear emphasis on getting the ball out quickly and taking advantage of the litany of athletes along the perimeter. Washington’s secondary has been abysmal to start this season. With a clear lack of close-out burst and speed, inability to consistently take care of the fundamentals (out-leveraged on a consistent basis), and constant issues with communication, the Commanders must be on their p’s and q’s in order to slow down what Sirianni dials up. Another thing this secondary struggles with is tackling. From angles to the actual art of tackling itself, if Philadelphia sticks to their gameplan and forces Washington’s DBs to come up and make a tackle, there will be ample opportunity for five-yard passes to turn into 50-yard scores. This game may come down to effort in the tackling department, and if the Eagles can get out in space with their multitude of high-level athletes, look out. This one could get ugly.

Jerry Jones tries to explain why the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper - Blogging The Boys

There is essentially no solution for this, because Jerry has made it obvious he will not sell the team as long as he lives, and there is no reason to think Stephen and his siblings would do so in the not too distant future. The family is likely to treat the most valuable franchise in the NFL the way they always have, as an operation they stay deeply involved in running day-to-day despite them really having no qualifications outside of learning on the job. And they don’t appear to have learned the right lessons at all. Frustration is here to stay.

SB Nation Reacts: Are Giants’ fans beginning to believe in Daniel Jones? - Big Blue View

Being 2-0 appears to be bringing out a softer, gentler side of New York Giants fans — at least temporarily — when it comes to their view of often-scorned quarterback Daniel Jones. Asked this week if they approved of the way Jones had played during victories over the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, 68 percent of voters in our weekly ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll said they approved of Jones’ performance in those games.

Report: Josh McCown’s son Owen to start for Colorado Saturday - PFT

Josh McCown started games for six NFL teams during his playing career and his son Owen is reportedly set to make his first college start on Saturday. Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reports that the younger McCown will start for the University of Colorado when they take on UCLA. McCown reportedly took the majority of the first team snaps for the Buffaloes in practice this week.

Establish the Fun: Talanoa Hufanga is a menace and other things to watch in Week 3 - SB Nation

Welcome back to Establish the Fun, where football is fun and I would like to ... well ... establish that! I’m still working on the intro, please be patient with me. Week 2 gave us some amazing comebacks and insane wild, like the Tua renaissance game, the Jaguars simply owning the entire city of Indianapolis and the Justin Herbert “Put the team on his back like Greg Jennings in Madden” moment. All will probably make the video that explains what happened in the 2022 season by the end of the year. However, we move on to Week 3, and with that, more cool things and cool players I enjoyed that you need to watch out for.

Steelers at Browns Reaction, Pick 3, & Week 3 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera, RJ Ochoa, and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the Steelers’ Thursday night loss to the Browns to kick things off. Pittsburgh might need to turn to Kenny Pickett sooner than they initially thought. We’ve got a fresh ‘Pick 3’ to help you win some money ahead of this week’s NFL action–and we preview each and every Week 3 matchup across the NFL.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio