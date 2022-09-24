6 college football players to watch in Week 4

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some names to watch.

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson v. Wake Forest (12 PM ET on ABC): Clemson has quite a few NFL draft prospects in their front seven and Bryan Bresee might be the best of the bunch. The athletic interior defender will have a great chance to show how disruptive he can be against an explosive Wake Forest offense.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State v. Baylor (12 PM ET on ESPN2) : ISU is off to a 3-0 start this year and Xavier Hutchinson has been key to that early success. The senior receiver has caught 28 passes through three games and scored five times, which is an absurd amount of volume. Hutchinson will be relied on against Baylor's stingy defense to give ISU the upset.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida v. Tennessee (3:30 PM ET on CBS): Anthony Richardson has yet to really take off this season, but every week feels like the week he could do it. You can't blame people for wondering when the big armed, athletic quarterback will start taking over games, but he really has yet to turn that corner. Florida's showdown with Tennessee will be instructive. If Richardson fails to perform, the ship might sail on him as a legitimate quarterback prospect this year.

Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin v. Ohio State (7:30 PM ET on ABC): Wisconsin sent some quality linebackers to the NFL last year and it's Nick Herbig's turn to step into the spotlight on Wisconsin's defense. Herbig is a speedy, versatile linebacker that can blitz with the best of them. Herbig has 13 sacks in his last 16 games and will continue to be a difference maker on the Badger defense. He will need a great game to help Wisconsin against Ohio State's high powered and balanced offense.

Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma v. Kansas State (8 PM ET on Fox): Marvin Mims has been a difference maker since he stepped onto the field at Oklahoma. In his junior season, he and Dillon Gabriel have formed one of the more dangerous QB-WR combos in the country. Mims is averaging an absurd 22 yards per catch and his big play ability will be needed for four quarters against an undefeated KSU team.

Asa Turner, S, Washington v. Stanford (10:30 PM ET on FS1): Another year, another Washington defensive back bound for the NFL. Asa Turner has been a difference maker when on the field for Washington, but has missed significant time over his career with injuries. If he can get back on the field against Stanford after missing last week's game against MSU, he will be worth a watch.