Eagles Injury Report: Commanders dealing with defensive end issues

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles listed 12 players as limited. That’s a lot! Just over 23% of their current active roster.

Most of the limited participants were listed with rest designations, however. They’re all going to be fine to play in Sunday’s game.

The players who were NOT listed with rest designations: Quez Watkins, Avonte Maddox, and Reddick. Watkins is dealing with an illness but one would think that won’t hold him out of game action. The Friday injury report will be telling for Maddox and Reddick. If they’re upgraded to full go, they’ll be ready to play. The guess here is that’s exactly what will happen.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

CB Avonte Maddox (back)

LB Haason Reddick (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

WR Quez Watkins (illness)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Commanders practiced without rotational defensive ends Casey Toohill and Daniel Wise for the second day in a row. They’ve played the third and fourth most snaps, respectively, among players at their position for Washington this season. They’ve been needed more than usual with Chase Young missing time.

Speaking of Young’s absence, James Smith-Williams has been a starter in his place across from Montez Sweat. JSW was newly added to today’s injury report with an abdominal issues. Speaking to reporters, JSW said he will be fine and that he merely over-extended himself. Still, not a good development for the Commanders to see him get banged up when they’re already looking thin at defensive end.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Casey Toohill (concussion)

DE Daniel Wise (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Saahdiq Charles (shoulder)

DE James Smith-Williams (abdominal)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Jonathan Allen (groin)

S Kam Curl (thumb)

LB Cole Holcomb (quad)

OG Wes Schweitzer (hamstring)

DE Shaka Toney (illness)

OG Trai Turner (quad)