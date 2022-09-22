NFL Week 3 Game Picks

Our Week 3 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 2, the reigning BGN picks champion is on top. That’s me. Meanwhile, the BGN Community is second-to-last! Gotta step it up, folks.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win. I mean, how could you not be after that Monday night performance? I’m a little less confident in the Eagles covering a 6.5-point spread ... but the Eagles are going to beat Carson Wentz.

BGN Community Week 2 record: 9-7

BGN Community record: 16-15-1

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Steelers

Browns vote view results 49% Steelers (177 votes)

50% Browns (182 votes) 359 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Ravens

Patriots vote view results 92% Ravens (327 votes)

7% Patriots (25 votes) 352 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Bills

Dolphins vote view results 82% Bills (292 votes)

17% Dolphins (60 votes) 352 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Bengals

Jets vote view results 80% Bengals (275 votes)

19% Jets (68 votes) 343 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Lions

Vikings vote view results 63% Lions (220 votes)

36% Vikings (125 votes) 345 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Texans

Bears vote view results 41% Texans (137 votes)

58% Bears (197 votes) 334 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Chiefs

Colts vote view results 97% Chiefs (331 votes)

2% Colts (8 votes) 339 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Raiders

Titans vote view results 78% Raiders (261 votes)

21% Titans (73 votes) 334 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Saints

Panthers vote view results 70% Saints (236 votes)

29% Panthers (99 votes) 335 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Eagles

Commanders vote view results 96% Eagles (363 votes)

3% Commanders (14 votes) 377 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Jaguars

Chargers vote view results 9% Jaguars (32 votes)

90% Chargers (291 votes) 323 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Falcons

Seahawks vote view results 45% Falcons (146 votes)

54% Seahawks (174 votes) 320 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Packers

Buccaneers vote view results 38% Packers (126 votes)

61% Buccaneers (200 votes) 326 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? Rams

Cardinals vote view results 84% Rams (272 votes)

15% Cardinals (51 votes) 323 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 3? 49ers

Broncos vote view results 76% 49ers (245 votes)

23% Broncos (76 votes) 321 votes total Vote Now