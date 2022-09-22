 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 3 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Our Week 3 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 2, the reigning BGN picks champion is on top. That’s me. Meanwhile, the BGN Community is second-to-last! Gotta step it up, folks.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win. I mean, how could you not be after that Monday night performance? I’m a little less confident in the Eagles covering a 6.5-point spread ... but the Eagles are going to beat Carson Wentz.

BGN Community Week 2 record: 9-7

BGN Community record: 16-15-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 49%
    Steelers
    (177 votes)
  • 50%
    Browns
    (182 votes)
359 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 92%
    Ravens
    (327 votes)
  • 7%
    Patriots
    (25 votes)
352 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 82%
    Bills
    (292 votes)
  • 17%
    Dolphins
    (60 votes)
352 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 80%
    Bengals
    (275 votes)
  • 19%
    Jets
    (68 votes)
343 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 63%
    Lions
    (220 votes)
  • 36%
    Vikings
    (125 votes)
345 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 41%
    Texans
    (137 votes)
  • 58%
    Bears
    (197 votes)
334 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 97%
    Chiefs
    (331 votes)
  • 2%
    Colts
    (8 votes)
339 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 78%
    Raiders
    (261 votes)
  • 21%
    Titans
    (73 votes)
334 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 70%
    Saints
    (236 votes)
  • 29%
    Panthers
    (99 votes)
335 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 96%
    Eagles
    (363 votes)
  • 3%
    Commanders
    (14 votes)
377 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 9%
    Jaguars
    (32 votes)
  • 90%
    Chargers
    (291 votes)
323 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 45%
    Falcons
    (146 votes)
  • 54%
    Seahawks
    (174 votes)
320 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 38%
    Packers
    (126 votes)
  • 61%
    Buccaneers
    (200 votes)
326 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 84%
    Rams
    (272 votes)
  • 15%
    Cardinals
    (51 votes)
323 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 76%
    49ers
    (245 votes)
  • 23%
    Broncos
    (76 votes)
321 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 3?

view results
  • 41%
    Cowboys
    (138 votes)
  • 58%
    Giants
    (195 votes)
333 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation