NFL Week 3 Game Picks

Our Week 3 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 2, the reigning BGN picks champion is on top. That’s me. Meanwhile, the BGN Community is second-to-last! Gotta step it up, folks.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win. I mean, how could you not be after that Monday night performance? I’m a little less confident in the Eagles covering a 6.5-point spread ... but the Eagles are going to beat Carson Wentz.
BGN Community Week 2 record: 9-7
BGN Community record: 16-15-1
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
49%
Steelers
-
50%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
92%
Ravens
-
7%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
82%
Bills
-
17%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
80%
Bengals
-
19%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
63%
Lions
-
36%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
41%
Texans
-
58%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
97%
Chiefs
-
2%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
78%
Raiders
-
21%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
70%
Saints
-
29%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
96%
Eagles
-
3%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
9%
Jaguars
-
90%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
45%
Falcons
-
54%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
38%
Packers
-
61%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
84%
Rams
-
15%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
76%
49ers
-
23%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 3?
-
41%
Cowboys
-
58%
Giants
