Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Browns

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and Week 3 will kick-off with an AFC East matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.
The Steelers lead the all-time series between these teams, 77-60-1, including the most recent two meetings. They faced off in early-January with Pittsburgh winning at home, 26-14, and the Steelers also got a road win in Cleveland last October, 15-10. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky has only started in one game against the Browns back in 2017 when he was still with the Bears, and won handedly, 20-3.
Let’s face it, both teams are coming off losses, and neither team is doing anything super dynamic on the field through two weeks. The Steelers definitely seem to have a lot more potential, but there’s always a chance the Browns come back and snag a (not so well-deserved) win in the final minutes.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium | Cleveland, OH
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (PIT), 83 (CLE), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (PIT), 225 (CLE)
Online Streaming
Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers: +4 (+160)
Cleveland Browns: -4 (-190)
Over/Under: 38.5 points
BLG Pick: Browns -4
