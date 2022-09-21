Eagles punt returner Britain Covey had to park among tailgaters for Monday night’s game

Not every player on the Eagles roster is super well known, but you’d still expect the team’s facility staff to know one when they see one. That wasn’t the case for special teams player Britain Covey, who was actually denied entrance into the players parking lot on Monday night. To be fair, his teammates told him that the practice squad pass he had would be enough, and to just tell them he had been elevated — well, that didn’t quite work out.

Hilarious story why and how #Eagles PR Britain Covey could not get into players parking Monday night at the Linc. The parking attendants didn’t even know who he was or actually a player. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/uPQuW2zIEz — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 21, 2022

Covey ended up parking about a half-mile away with the tailgaters — who coincidentally, also didn’t really recognize him. He smiled and said it reminded him of college, trying to find his way to the stadium, and also inspired him to see how much the team meant to fans and how they were getting pumped for the game.

Great to meet you guys! Go birds! https://t.co/bIFx09fewI — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) September 20, 2022

Covey had a great attitude about the whole situation, and said he hasn’t done anything to earn that recognition in Philly just yet, but the experience gave him some extra motivation to make his mark with the team.