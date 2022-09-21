Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Commanders game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice. The players are getting a lighter workload coming off Monday Night Football.

One player was listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Quez Watkins.

Watkins was listed with an “illness” designation. Until we hear otherwise, one would assume he’ll be OK to play this week.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Avonte Maddox and Haason Reddick.

Maddox is dealing with a back issue while Reddick is listed with a knee ailment. Until we hear otherwise, one would think they’ll be OK to play this week.

The Eagles are otherwise healthy. They’ll have their first full practice ahead of this week’s game on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Quez Watkins (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Avonte Maddox (back)

LB Haason Reddick (knee)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Commanders are a bit more banged up than Philly is.

The Commanders placed starting center Chase Roullier on injured reserve earlier this week. Significant loss for them.

The Eagles will dodge Chase Young since he can’t be activated from the PUP list until Week 5 at the earliest.

Backup defensive linemen Casey Toohill (probably the most former Eagle on Washington’s roster), Shaka Toney, and Daniel Wise all missed practice.

Starting right guard Trai Tuner and starting linebacker Cole Holcomb were limited. So was backup blocker Saahdiq Charles.

Starting safety Kam Curl is expected to play after previously missing time with a thumb injury.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Shaka Toney (illness)

DE Casey Toohill (concussion)

DT Daniel Wise (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Saahdiq Charles (shoulder)

LB Cole Holcomb (quad)

OG Trai Turner (quad)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Jonathan Allen (groin)

S Kam Curl (thumb)

OG Wes Schweitzer (hamstring)