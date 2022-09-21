Jalen Hurts now among NFL MVP favorites after brilliant Monday night performance

Two weeks ago, Jalen Hurts was one of the biggest question marks in the NFL.

Today, he’s among the favorites for MVP.

After a scintillating performance in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night, Hurts has skyrocketed near the top of the NFL MVP rankings, according to oddsmakers. The first, below, via BetOnline: www.BetOnline.ag (Twitter: @betonline_ag).

At the start of the season, Hurts’ odds were at 40/1 and fell to 66/1 in mid-March. They improved after adding A.J. Brown to 18/1 and now sit at 11/1. Only four players — Josh Allen (13/4), Patrick Mahomes (17/4), Lamar Jackson (9/1) and Justin Herbert (10/1) are higher.

That’s elite company.

DraftKings Sportsbook also had Hurts among the upper echelon as of Tuesday morning, third at +800, behind only Allen (+350) and Mahomes (+500).

Hurts currently ranks 7th in passing yards (576) but is 1st in yard per attempt (9.1), has a 97.1 passer rating, and is 10th among all players in rushing yards (147), with three touchdowns.

Predictably, as Hurts’ fortunes go, so go the Eagles. After starting 2-0 and with a seemingly easy schedule in front of them, oddsmakers have them as a heavy favorite to reach the Super Bowl in a weakened NFC.

After starting the season at 14/1, they’ve moved to 10/1, behind only the Bills, Chiefs and Bucs. Draftkings has the Birds 2nd in the NFC to reach the Super Bowl +450) , behind only the Bucs (+300).

Of course, it’s only two weeks, but it’s hard not to feel good about the direction of the 2022 Eagles. Those good vibes are not only coming from Philadelphia, but from the national NFL landscape as well.