NFL Power Rankings: Week 3 Edition

Now that Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, it’s time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! What differentiates these rankings from the others is that they’re the only truly accurate ones in the entire universe. And so let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up ahead of Week 3.

BLG’S WEEK 3 NFL POWER RANKINGS

1 - Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 1) - The Bills played the reigning Super Bowl champions and the reigning No. 1 seed in the AFC over the first two weeks. The results? A 2-0 record and the best point differential in the NFL at +55. That’s 29 points better than second place. Buffalo is a juggernaut.

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 2) - Patrick Mahomes through two games: 7 TD, 0 INT, 127.9 passer rating. A win over the Bolts puts the Chiefs on a favorable path for their seventh straight AFC West crown.

3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 3) - Though they’re 2-0, it’s hard to say the Bucs have been super impressive to start this season. Tom Brady is off to a sluggish start, especially for his standards. That said, Todd Bowles has this defense playing pretty well. Tampa has allowed just 13 points so far.

4 - Miami Dolphins (LW: 6) - Tua Tagovailoa has had a lot of doubters. The Dolphins were seemingly among them given their previous rumored interest in Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady. But it looks like the light is finally going on for Tua. Having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle certainly helps. Still, six touchdown passes in a comeback road win over Baltimore ... that’s really impressive. The Dolphins are for real.

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 10) - The Eagles might be the best team in the NFC. The case can certainly be made they are. I can’t put them there just yet; there has to be some baked in benefit of the doubt when it comes to Brady and the Bucs. But the Birds are unquestionably legitimate Super Bowl contenders if Jalen Hurts can continue to shine like he did on Monday night. The NFL MVP might be playing under center in Philadelphia.

6 - Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 4) - It’s possible for a team to outplay another and still lose. That’s what happened to the Bolts on Thursday night. The Chargers outgained the Chiefs, had fewer penalties, controlled the clock longer, converted third/fourth downs at a higher efficiency ... and still lost. Because of course they did. Very on brand for the Chargers. It would be nice if Justin Herbert could get some more support. Brandon Staley punting twice on 4th-and-2 in Chiefs territory was bad.

7 - Los Angeles Rams (LW: 5) - Matthew Stafford has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns through two games. He doesn’t look quite right. The Rams as a whole aren’t as scary as they probably should be. They were in jeopardy of blowing a 28 to 3 lead to Atlanta.

8 - Baltimore Ravens (LW: 6) - This blown lead could haunt them when it comes to seeding in the AFC playoff picture. Still plenty of time to recover but this was a missed opportunity to give themselves a more comfortable lead in the AFC North.

9 - Minnesota Vikings (LW: 8) - Kirk Cousins is not the worst quarterback in the NFL. He is the worst quarterback to have in the NFL. The Vikings’ ceiling with him is a solid regular season team that is capable of making the playoffs in a weak NFC. The realistic best case scenario is one postseason win.

10 - Green Bay Packers (LW: 9) - A win over Chicago proves the sky is not falling in Green Bay. But the Bucs’ defense is going to provide a tough test for Aaron Rodgers. Let’s see if the Packers can pull it off and prove they’re going to be fine.

11 - Denver Broncos (LW: 13) - I feel like I have this team too high. Russell Wilson might be cooked. Struggling to beat Houston was not a good look for them after their Week 1 loss to Seattle. They need to turn things around fast given their fierce division.

12 - San Francisco 49ers (LW: 17) - Trey Lance’s injury is unfortunate but Jimmy Garoppolo’s return raises their floor. It also lowers their ceiling.

13 - Dallas Cowboys (LW: 18) - Well, the Cowboys aren’t dead just yet. Picking up a win over Cincy helps their effort to tread water until Dak Prescott returns. Micah Parsons continues to be a problem. He’s guaranteed to get to the quarterback multiple times each week.

14 - Detroit Lions (LW: 19) - The Lions are not to be taken lightly. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is doing a nice job of maximizing the talent he’s working with.

15 - Washington Commanders (LW: 15) - Carson Wentz’s fumble in the end zone cost the Commanders nine points (safety and ensuing touchdown drive). The Commanders lost in Detroit by ... nine points. Wentz is up to 67 fumbles in 87 games. It’s an issue that’s never going away.

16 - New Orleans Saints (LW: 16) - Jameis Winston is still capable of being a turnover machine.

17 - New York Giants (LW: 22) - It’s not difficult to argue that the G-Men are the worst 2-0 team in the NFL. They rank 11th in point differential, behind five teams with 1-1 records. They have two close wins over uninspiring opponents. That said, the Giants of old don’t win those games. New York has a legitimate chance to advance to 3-0 with a home game against Dallas up next.

18 - New England Patriots (LW: 24) - The Pats deserve some credit for pulling off a win in Pittsburgh to avoid dropping to 0-2. That offense isn’t very inspiring, though.

19 - Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 11) - We’ve already seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky. It’s time to make the switch to Kenny Pickett.

20 - Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 12) - The reigning AFC champions are 0-2 after losing to Cooper Rush. Yikes. So much for the Bengals’ offensive line being fixed ... they’ve allowed 13 sacks and 20 quarterback hits through two games. Not good!

21 - Arizona Cardinals (LW: 25) - Things were looking pretty bad for them down 20 to 0 but they rallied to win in overtime. This is a team that desperately needed to show some fight. Now we’ll see if they can build on it.

22 - Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 14) - Blowing a 20-point lead and losing in overtime is a pretty painful way to drop to 0-2. Given the thin margin for error in the AFC West, they can probably already kiss winning the division goodbye.

23 - Cleveland Browns (LW: 20) - If not for a late collapse, they could be 2-0 right now. They really need to rebound with a win over Pittsburgh as they try to tread water until Deshaun Watson returns.

24 - Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 29) - Doug Pederson advanced to 2-0 over Frank Reich with a a commanding 24 to 0 victory. Jaguars players are loving Dougie P. Great to see.

25 - New York Jets (LW: 31) - They needed an improbable comeback to beat the Browns ... but, hey, they pulled it off! Might this be the spark the Jets need? They get a reeling Cincy team next. And then Pittsburgh after that. Some winnable games ahead of them.

26 - Tennessee Titans (LW: 23) - The bad news is they’re 0-2 and A.J. Brown isn’t walking through that door to save them. The good news is they play in a pretty bad division. It’s too early to stick a fork in them. But Ryan Tannehill will have to be looking over his shoulder with Malik Willis waiting in the wings if the Titans continue to underwhelm.

27 - Houston Texans (LW: 26) - The Texans are neither interesting nor good.

28 - Chicago Bears (LW: 27) - More than one thing can be true. Justin Fields isn’t set up to succeed. Justin Fields also isn’t good.

29 - Seattle Seahawks (LW: 28) - Week 2 was a reality check for the Seahawks after an improbable Week 1 win. They’re going nowhere fast with Geno Smith leading a juiceless offense.

30 - Indianapolis Colts (LW: 21) - Matt Ryan has one touchdown pass to four interceptions through his first two games in Indy. The Colts have previously overcome slow starts during Frank Reich’s tenure and the AFC South is bad, so it’s not like all hope is lost. But they’re off to a really bad start. While Tennessee has a worse record, at least they’re 0-0 in the division whereas the Colts are 0-1-1.

31 - Atlanta Falcons (LW: 30) - If they actually pulled off the 28 to 3 comeback, maybe that would’ve broken the curse? We can’t know for sure since they didn’t make it happen.

32 - Carolina Panthers (LW: 32) - Terrible vibes. There’s just not much to genuinely feel good about with this group. It’s all just a waste of time.