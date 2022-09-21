Eagles News: Jerry Jones seems concerned about Jalen Hurts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts’ big Monday night garnered a lot of attention — including Jerry Jones’ - Yahoo! Sports

Jerry Jones was watching. The Dallas Cowboys team owner said he caught “every snap” of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ dominant Monday night performance, and was well aware of an NFC East reality by night’s end. “We’re playing a Philadelphia team with a quarterback threat,” Jones said Tuesday morning on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. “It doesn’t surprise me or startle me … [but] they’re going to be all we can handle.”

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves … but the Eagles are totally about to start 10-0 - BGN

Again, on paper, there are a lot of winnable games here. The Eagles should be able to make a real push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. It might be some time before they lose a game.

At the Podium: Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith following Eagles Week victory over Vikings - BGN Radio

Following the Eagles Week 2 victory against the Vikings, (24-70, Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith spoke with the Philly media.

The Eagles are playing to Jalen Hurts’ strengths, and thriving because of it - SB Nation

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the biggest question for the Eagles raised by national media was if Jalen Hurts was the right quarterback to lead this team. With the best offensive line in football, ample receiving weapons led by the newly acquired AJ Brown, and a revamped defense, Hurts would be under the biggest microscope. So far, he’s shined and the Eagles have soared to an early 2-0 record after their 24-7 win over the Vikings. Hurts threw for 333 yards, ran for 52 and scored three total touchdowns in the win. Reviewing the tape, it was easy to see how the signal caller is in full control of the offense, and how Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has empowered Hurts and built it around his developing strengths. We know one thing for sure: Jalen Hurts has gravity in the Eagles offense. When a QB is a such a dynamic run threat like Hurts, defenses have to account for him by adding more defenders to account for him, leaving free chances for other players to create. On Monday against the Vikings, Hurts’ gravity was on display on three separate occasions, and they all look like the same play to the defense.

The Day After – Good Answers - Iggles Blitz

Hurts came out smoking. He completed his first 11 passes and helped the Eagles build a 24-7 lead at halftime. Hurts threw one TD and ran for the other two. He made play after play. But this wasn’t Hurts doing crazy things that will be remembered for years. There was no 88-yard pass to DeSean. Hurts didn’t bounce off Carl Banks and then throw a TD. There wasn’t a 14-second scramble before a bomb to Freddie Mitchell. The beauty of Hurts performance is that he did things that he can do next week, next month or next year. He showed good pocket presence. He made smart reads. He made accurate throws. Hurts wide receivers had 232 yards last night. WRs never came close to that much in a single game last year. Hurts has good weapons this year and is taking advantage of them.

Jalen Hurts’ teammates reflect on his big night: ‘He did that s— like a gangster’ - The Athletic

Shaun Bradley: He won the f—ing game! … I ain’t gonna lie, he was throwing f—ing darts out there, bro. I didn’t know if I was watching Tom Brady or Jalen Hurts. [...] Zach Pascal: What’s my favorite play? The touchdown run. ‘Cuz, he did that s— like a gangster. He went around and then he lowered his shoulder and broke a tackle and they felt it like a running back. That was tough. That was smooth.

An unprecedented Hurts achievement in Roob’s Eagles Stats - NBCSP

1. There’ve been a lot of gifted dual-threat quarterbacks in recent years, but nobody has ever done what Jalen Hurts did Monday night. In the Eagles’ win over the Vikings, Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 84 percent of his passes and rush for two touchdowns. The previous most accurate performance by a quarterback in a game he rushed for two TDs was Jake Plummer’s 82 percent game for the Broncos against the Colts in 2003. Hurts also became only the 16th QB in history to complete 84 percent of his passes and throw for 330 yards in a game. Among the others who’ve done it are Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Johnny Unitas. Finally this: Hurts has 5,842 combined passing and rushing yards in 21 starts. That’s the 12th-most in NFL history by a quarterback through 21 starts.

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll and one big adjustment every team should make - ESPN

8. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0). Week 2 ranking: 9. Biggest early adjustment: Be more aggressive on defense. The Eagles were gashed for 35 points in the season opener against Detroit, in part because defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon had his defensive backs playing soft in coverage at times and didn’t make Jared Goff uncomfortable in the pocket. On Monday night against the Vikings, he flipped the script. The corners gave Minnesota’s receivers little room to operate, making life difficult for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw multiple interceptions and faced a number of creative blitzes. Gannon must keep his foot on the gas.

Spadaro: How many tight ends can do what Dallas Goedert did on Monday? - PE.com

In the splendor of Monday night’s 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Goedert demonstrated – perhaps under the radar just a little bit – the value of having a tight end who can do it all. Like, literally, do it all. “I pride myself,” Goedert said after the game in the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field, “in knowing that the coaches trust me no matter what the assignment is. We’re here to win football games, so whatever they want me to do, I’m all for it.” The coaches wanted Goedert to do a lot on Monday, as usual, so it’s important to take a deeper dive into the specifics. It wasn’t just about receiving for Goedert, although he did have a game-high 82 bruising yards on five receptions (he was targeted six times). Goedert truly did do it all.

Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen - NJ.com

Togiai, too, was taken aback by the punter/holder’s closing speed and tackling ability. “You don’t really see him sprint [in practice],” Togiai said. “I was actually really impressed. I didn’t know it was him at first, until I watched the replay.” Siposs had his head down, as holders generally do, when Peterson flew in, but he said he quickly realized something bad had happened. “If you hear a quick noise ... a thud, afterwards, you know something hasn’t gone right,” Siposs said. “I saw one of their guys kind of run past me, so I [figured] the ball is obviously behind the line of scrimmage, he’s going to try and pick it up and score. I kind of just followed him and then I was able to kind of see where the ball was.”

2022 NFL Season: Grading all 32 first-round rookies after Week 2 - PFF

Jordan Davis played only 21 snaps against the Vikings, and 17 of them were pass-rushing snaps. Minnesota was able to restrict Davis’ workload with personnel and formations that the Eagles wouldn’t typically use the rookie in, and he generated no pressure from his rushing snaps.

Skol Schemes, Week 2: No Fly Zone for the Eagles Defense - Daily Norseman

To achieve the man to man coverage trifecta, the Eagles brought max pressure. Sending six rushers at an offense’s five linemen forces the Quarterback to speed up processing and can force errant throws. Below is the Eagles running back to back six man pressures against the Vikings Empty formations in the red zone. The Eagles deserve praise for their win in Week 2. Their use of a different strategy than the Packers deployed in Week 1 helped propel them to a convincing victory. The Vikings did place Jefferson in the slot on numerous looks and have him open, but they will look to the tape to clean up their offensive execution before another big game versus the resurgent Detroit Lions.

Fmr. Eagles running back, team chaplain Herb Lusk dies at age 69 - 6ABC

The Philadelphia Eagles organization is mourning the loss of former running back and team chaplain Herb Lusk. Lusk was diagnosed with cancer and died Monday at the age of 69 surrounded by his family. The former running back was drafted by the Eagles in 1976, but left the team after just three seasons to become a pastor. Lusk was the longtime pastor of Greater Exodus Church on Broad Street. He was also an Eagles chaplain during their run to the Super Bowl.

Washington Roster Moves: Veteran C Nick Martin signed; Chase Roullier goes to IR with knee injury - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders are dealing with multiple injuries on both of their lines. They made a move yesterday for the defensive line, claiming DT John Ridgeway on waivers from the Cowboys. The offensive line was missing RG Wes Schweitzer with a hamstring injury, and then they lost C Chase Roullier on the final drive of the Lions game on Sunday. Roullier is expected to miss significant time. He is seeking a second opinion and could require surgery. There haven’t been many details released about the injury, but it’s to his left leg(broke his right fibula last year), and they are reportedly looking at his kneecap and MCL. He was on crutches after the game, and will, at a minimum, go on short-term IR per Head Coach Ron Rivera.

3 takeaways from the Cowboys’ upset victory: The committee defensive line approach is working - Blogging The Boys

Cooper Rush is an enigma. While few would argue he is a starter-quality quarterback, he now boasts a 2-0 record as the QB1. However, there seems to be a growing sentiment that Rush looked significantly improved during his most recent start compared to last season. While he hasn’t regressed, there is little room to make an argument that he has improved. In fact, let’s briefly look at his final statlines across his two starts.

‘Weird’ Kenny Golladay situation continues to unfold for Giants - Big Blue View

The New York Giants’ Kenny Golladay soap opera appears to be just getting started, with questions and speculation continuing to arise. Golladay, in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract, played only two snaps on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that “don’t think he can help them right now” and that head coaching Brian Daboll has been Facetiming with free agent wide receivers.

New coach, same Kirk Cousins - PFT

My mind has not changed. Although the Week One game between the Packers and Vikings prompted some to think that new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had tapped into a stronger, better, faster (OK, not faster) version of Kirk Cousins, Monday night’s game at Philadelphia featured Same Old Kirk. Prime Time Kirk. 8-8 Kirk. He’s now 2-10 on Monday Night Football. That’s enough of a sample size to come to the conclusion that the size of the prime-time stage is too big for Cousins. At some point, we all become whatever we’re going to be. In his eleventh season, Cousins won’t suddenly access some well of football talent that has eluded him for a decade. It’s there, or it’s not. For Cousins, it’s not. He’s 60-60-2 as a starter. The ultimate middle-of-the-road, center-of-the-pack quarterback. Win some, lose some. But he’ll never win enough to be among the best.

Jaguars Surprise No. 2 in Latest DVOA Ratings - Football Outsiders

No, the surprise is the team that is second in DVOA right now: the Jacksonville Jaguars! This is a bit of small sample size theatre, of course. The Jaguars are No. 2 this early in the season because they had one really huge win, stomping the Colts 24-0 this past weekend. But what a huge win it was. You may not realize just how badly the Jaguars stomped all over the Colts. In the end, the Jaguars get 110.0% DVOA for this game (still without opponent adjustments because it is early in the season) and the Colts are at -110.4%.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio