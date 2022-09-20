NFL Draft Prospects of the Week for Week 3

Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey and FSU’s Johnny Wilson are the NFL Draft Prospects of the week. Both players were instrumental in their team’s win over the weekend, showing out in impressive ways.

JONNY WILSON

Johnny Wilson is a newcomer at Florida State after two quiet years at Arizona State. Wilson was anything but quiet against Louisville last Friday, however, as he caught seven passes for almost 150 yards and the go-ahead touchdown.

JOHNNY WILSON, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! pic.twitter.com/Uk5UIghbGg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 17, 2022

As is obvious, Wilson has a unique advantage at wide receiver, standing over 6’6” tall and weighing over 230 pounds. His size was crucial against the Louisville defense, especially after starting quarterback Jordan Travis left the game with injury. Travis’ backup needed a reliable receiver and that is when Wilson emerged for the offense. His size and ball skills made him an easy target for the rest of the game.

Wilson has caught 11 balls this season for 260 yards and two scores, out producing his previous two seasons at ASU combined. It is very likely the gigantic receiver continues to be a factor in the FSU offense, which warrants attention from draft scouts for the rest of the season.

ISAIAH FOSKEY

Defensively, Isaiah Foskey’s performance was as impressive as it was well-timed. Notre Dame has been off to a disappointing 0-2 start this year and desperately needed a win to get on track. After going up 24-17 against the Cal Bears on Saturday, the Bears had a late game opportunity to tie it up. On a critical fourth down conversion attempt, Isaiah Foskey blew by the offensive tackle and secured a sack to basically end the game, securing Notre Dame’s first win of the season.

Foskey totaled 1.5 sacks in the game and was a factor whenever he was on the field, as a run defender and creating pressure in the passing game. He looked like the player that had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles last year.

Foskey, much like the Fighting Irish, had a slow start to this season. Hopefully Sunday’s performance is a return to form for them both and Foskey can build on an impressive resume heading into the NFL draft.