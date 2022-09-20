Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 3

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Is there any way the Eagles’ fan confidence rating isn’t going to reach 100% this week in the aftermath of Monday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings?

This isn’t to suggest the Birds are a flawless team; such a thing doesn’t really exist in the NFL. But they’re looking good and they have a very easy schedule in front of them.

And what’s more inspiring than a quarterback who is playing like one of the very best in the league? The Eagles are unquestionably legitimate Super Bowl contenders if Jalen Hurts can keep this up.

There might be hope for the defense as well. Jonathan Gannon still has much to prove in that regard but limiting Kirk Cousins was a good start.

