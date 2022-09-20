Eagles Rookie Report Card: More Jordan Davis is a good thing

The Eagles convincingly beat the Vikings on national television last night, announcing themselves as a legit contender in the NFC. As for the Eagles rookies, not many of them saw the field, but they made an impact when they did.

Jordan Davis: A

Jordan Davis’s snap count was a point of contention after Detroit gashed Philly on the ground last week. It seems the defensive staff adjusted, putting Davis on the field for over 30% of defensive snaps. A number that would be even higher if the game was closer.

Davis did not log a stat, but his impact was obvious. Jonathan Gannon got him on the field in five man fronts, letting him share the interior with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. The result was shutting down the Vikings explosive running game. Davis’ ability as a nose tackle creates so much space for other defensive linemen and linebackers to flow to the ball.

He is a force multiplier on the defensive line.

The Rest: B

Nakobe Dean did not get any defensive snaps. My personal preference would be to give the rookie some more time with the defense, but it is hard to complain with personnel decisions after such an impressive performance by that side of the ball.

Josh Jobe and Kyron Johnson continue to be really solid special teams players. Britain Covey did not make as much of an impact returning punts as he did in Week 1, but he still looks like the team’s best option there.

Grant Calcaterra and Reed Blankenship were inactive last night.